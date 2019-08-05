There have been 255 mass shootings in the US so far in 2019 — here's the full list

The number of mass shootings in the US this year has already reached 255, as of August 5, according to the Gun Violence Archive's tally.

There were two mass shootings over the weekend — one in El Paso, Texas, and one in Dayton, Ohio, resulting in at least 30 deaths.

By the Gun Violence Archive's count, there have been more US mass shootings than days in 2019 so far.

At least 30 people are dead after two mass shootings occurred over the weekend.

In an El Paso, Texas Walmart, 22 people were killed and at least 26 were injured. Less than 24 hours later in Dayton, Ohio, nine people were killed, plus the shooter, and 26 were injured.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks shootings in the US, there have been 255 shootings in 2019 so far. To put this into perspective, August 5 is the 217th day of the year, meaning that by their definition, the US has had more mass shootings than days in 2019.

Americans are more likely to die from gun violence than many leading causes of death combined, with some 11,000 people in the US killed in firearm assaults each year.

The definition of 'mass shooting' varies

There is no broadly accepted definition of a mass shooting. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which four or more people, not including the shooter, are "shot and/or killed" at "the same general time and location."

The government also doesn't have an official definition. In 2013, a report from the Congressional Research Service, known as Congress' think tank, described mass shootings as those in which shooters "select victims somewhat indiscriminately" and involve four or more deaths — a higher bar than the Gun Violence Archive's, as it doesn't take injuries into account.

Earlier in 2013, a federal mandate identified the threshold as three or more deaths.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, more than 8,700 people have died from gun-related violence in the US so far this year, and more than 17,000 others have been injured.

There have been 275 deaths from mass shootings alone since January, according to the GVA.

There have been 1,065 injuries from mass shootings since January.

Here's a complete list of the mass shootings, as defined by the Gun Violence Archive, that have occurred in the US so far in 2019:

