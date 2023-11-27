Here are the 256 best Amazon deals to shop during Cyber Monday 2023
Black Friday might have passed, but just like every year, Amazon is continuing to drop prices left and right through Cyber Monday. Prime members can score deals on everyday appliances, clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday gifts for everyone.
Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, you’ll find discounts on literally everything. Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer.
Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page as new deals roll in. Happy shopping!
Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals
Bose QuietComfort 45
With superb comfort and excellent active noise cancellation, the QuietComfort 45 are some of our favorite over-ear headphones — and a great buy at this lowest-ever price.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's over-ear AirPods have thankfully gotten a Cyber Monday discount. All the color options are now on sale for a solid price.
EarFun Air Pro 3
Boasting sound quality to rival the AirPods Pro 2, these buds offer active noise cancellation and long battery life. Enter code EAP3CNN1 at checkout for the best price.
Sony WF-1000XM5
Our new favorite overall wireless earbuds are on sale for their lowest price, allowing you to enjoy their best-in-class audio and great active noise cancellation for less.
Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700
Boasting a sleek design and fast charging in addition to incredible noise cancellation and audio, these Bose headphones earned our top spot in testing. Right now, you can grab a pair for 32% off.
Beats Studio Pro
The new Beats Studio Pro are sleek, comfortable and equipped with stellar noise cancellation. They’re 50% off in the classic black and white, but we’d opt for the delightfully on-trend chocolate brown color.
EarFun Free Pro 3
The EarFun Free Pro 3 offer the feature set and sound quality of a premium set of wireless earbuds at a third of the price. They’re down to $56 with the exclusive code EFP3CNN1.
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Even though these buds have been dethroned as our top pick by the more compact Beats Fit Pro, they’re still a fantastic choice, offering a comfortable, secure fit, sweat resistance and nine hours of playback.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Galaxy phone owners will especially appreciate the top-notch sound and features that these buds have to offer, even more so with a 30% discount.
EarFun Air S
EarFun’s midrange wireless earbuds offer noise cancellation, multi-device connectivity and a useful companion app for custom control. Use code EAIRSCNN for the lowest price.
Shokz OpenRun Pro
If you exercise outdoors, these Shokz open-ear headphones help you prioritize your safety without sacrificing your killer workout playlist. The OpenRun Pro are matching their all-time low price today.
Best Cyber Monday Amazon device deals
Amazon Echo Show 5
The latest Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers and all the power of Alexa. It’s a cinch to set up, it features a vibrant screen and impressive volume, and it connects to a slew of other devices for a truly smart home.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
Ring video doorbells are an easy way to wirelessly upgrade your home security. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.
Amazon Smart Plug
Streamline your routines for less with close to half off this useful smart plug, specially enabled to work with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.
Amazon Echo Buds
Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds allows you to take Alexa on the go. When you pick up your pair (with a charging case) from the mega-retailer now, you can save 30% on the list price — the lowest price ever for these just-released buds.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids
If you’ve got a budding bookworm in your home, you can ensure that they’ll always have their next book on hand with our top e-reader pick for kids.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
This TV integrates Alexa better than other options, making it a powerhouse for managing your smart home. Get up to 27% off five sizes right now.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
The latest Echo sports impressive smarts for an Alexa-integrated all-in-one smart home speaker, and it's 45% off right now.
Amazon Echo Pop
This colorful, budget-friendly smart speaker is over half off. The Alexa-enabled Echo Pop makes smart home integration easy, boasting thousands of skills to streamline your everyday.
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera
You can keep a close eye on your property with a spotlight camera like this one, our top pick for the best wireless outdoor security camera. The battery-powered Arlo offers 1080p video and easy installation.
Amazon Kindle Oasis
With access to Amazon's vast library, a display that's adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, the Kindle Oasis is the best e-reader we've tested. It’s down to its all-time low price right now.
Amazon Kindle Scribe
Readers who are also annotators, listen up: The Kindle Scribe, ideal for note-taking, is down to an all-time low price at 29% off.
Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System
We named the Eero 6+ mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. A bunch of other Eero bundles are on sale as well.
Blink Outdoor 4
Blink’s latest wireless outdoor security camera, the Outdoor 4, adds a ton of new smart features along with better design and improved video quality. Now it's 40% off.
Amazon Echo Show 15
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday computer, laptop and tablet deals
Apple MacBook Air M1
Back in 2020, Apple set a new standard with this laptop that boasts long-lasting battery and speedy performance. The gold and silver 13-inch models are a fourth off, matching the lowest price we’ve seen.
Apple Pencil USB-C
If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. The newest Apple Pencil just hit its lowest-ever price.
Anker 735 65W
With two USB-C ports for laptops or tablets and a USB-A port for lower-power devices like a phone or smartwatch, the Anker 735 is ideal for getting all of your gear charged at home or on the go.
Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam
If you’re willing to invest in a camera that will make you look great under any lighting condition, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best high-end options out there. It just hit an all-time low price at 70% off.
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
Practically everyone agrees: The Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there, whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between. The Blue Yeti’s smaller sibling, the Nano, is also on sale right now.
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen)
Compact and breezy with performance that rivals the iPad Pro, the fifth-generation iPad Air is a fantastic tablet choice for school, work or play.
Logitech Pop Keys
These colorful Logitech keyboards are more than just novelty — our reviewer found that they deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support too.
Apple iPad (10th Gen)
The 10th-gen iPad is a great tablet for first-time iPad buyers or those who haven't upgraded in years. It just hit an all-time low price, so add to cart now.
Satechi Multi-Port Adapter V2
Our favorite USB-C hub delivers some of the fastest data transfer speeds in our testing pool while packing Ethernet and 60W power passthrough in a slim, pocketable form factor. Get the ideal go-anywhere companion for less when you clip the on-page coupon.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen)
Just $20 shy of its lowest-ever price, the iPad Mini is a formidable tablet for its size (and price). For reading and gaming, it's a great choice.
Apple Magic Keyboard
Suitable to pair with your iPad, Mac or even iPhone, this keyboard offers versatility to your device. Get it on sale alongside other Apple accessories.
Acer Swift Go 14
Compact and lightweight, the Acer Swift Go 14 is ready for everyday use and can keep up with everyday work. For Cyber Monday it’s $250 off.
LG Gram 2-in-1
Enjoy a compact laptop that’s capable and ultra lightweight — and especially affordable today, thanks to a $500 discount.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday smartwatch and smartphone deals
Apple MagSafe Charger
The latest iPhones can charge twice as fast via MagSafe as they can over standard wireless charging, and the magnets built into the phones and charger ensure perfect alignment every time.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The hefty price tag of this watch reflects a bevy of impressive features, including battery, GPS precision and activity stats.
Totallee Hybrid MagSafe iPhone 15 Pro Max Case
This editor-favorite case not only supports Apple’s handy charging tech but also offers a protective, super-thin aesthetic. Save up to 63%, no matter which iPhone model you own.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
You’ll get Samsung's best smartphone with an excellent display and killer cameras, made all the more affordable with this all-time low price.
Anker 521 Wall Charger
A compact portable charger with foldout prongs, the Anker 521 doubles as a USB-C wall adapter. Plus, shop even more Anker charging deals up to 60% off right now.
Motorola Razr+ 2023
With an innovative front display, all-day battery life and strong overall performance, the Razr+ is the new foldable phone to beat.
Google Pixel 8
This Android phone boasts good performance, solid battery life and great cameras, with lots of unique AI features — and now it's down to an all-time low price.
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand (2nd Gen)
This charger looks like a sculpture or a jewelry store window display. But it’s not only about aesthetics — the latest version of our favorite MagSafe Apple charging station seamlessly juices up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in record speeds.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case
Apple's own silicone case for the iPhone 15 Pro is already on sale, and it's available in eight different colors. Plus, shop more Apple cases for other on-sale models.
Anker 511 Nano 3
Smartphones, tablets and even lower-power laptops have a compact little partner in the Anker 511 Nano 3 to help keep them juiced up anywhere.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV and home audio deals
Samsung The Frame TV
Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function. Get up to 35% off right now.
Roku Ultra
The Roku Ultra is one of the best Roku players and overall streaming devices because of its speedy performance, excellent remote and Ethernet connectivity.
LG C3 OLED Evo
Stunning visuals in movies, TV and games alike are all on offer with the LG Evo C3, and this 25% discount makes this OLED model extra affordable in a range of sizes.
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector
Enjoy a bright 4K picture and plenty of smarts with this powerful projector, which happens to be seeing an equally powerful discount right now.
Samsung The Freestyle (2nd Gen)
This is a pint-size projector that’s ready for easy setup just about anywhere you might want to watch. Now it’s 25% off for Cyber Monday — the biggest discount we’ve seen for the device.
Anker Nebula Capsule 3
If portability is your priority, this all-in-one projector fits the bill — it’s battery-powered and about the size of a water bottle. Get it for 28% off this Cyber Monday.
GoPro Hero 12 Bundle
The GoPro Hero 12 Black gives the company's flagship action camera long-awaited features like Bluetooth headphone support and a built-in mount. Score the camera and essential accessories for 22% off.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday smart home and appliance deals
Wemo Smart Plug With Thread
Our best-tested smart plug is on sale today, so streamline your routines for less. The Wemo offers easy setup, quick response time and a compact design.
Kasa Smart Bulbs, 4-Pack
Now 27% off, this set of dimmable bulbs provides a rainbow of illumination in your home. The bulbs are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too.
Google Nest Thermostat
Right now you can score our favorite budget smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini, 4-Pack
Use Alexa or Google Assistant to control and customize any outlet. This bestselling smart plug bundle is 34% off, matching its all-time low price.
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Our top humidifier pick for bedrooms makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night-light function and automatic shutoff.
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip
Never again sacrifice one device for another with this smart outlet, half off today. It features six individually controlled smart outlets and three USB ports, and it protects sensitive appliances and electronics against sudden power surges.
Eufy Floodlight Camera 2
Get a smart security camera flanked by two powerful floodlights for security day or night, rain or shine. This deal matches the lowest price we've seen for this top pick.
Kasa Smart Light Switch
Control your lighting remotely and hands-free with this easy-to-install switch, now 35% off.
Chamberlain Smart Garage Control and Camera
If you often have that nagging feeling that you may have left the garage open, smart garage controllers give you peace of mind. Our favorite model is easy to install and offers excellent value, especially on sale.
Govee RGBIC Pro LED Strip Lights
Equip your home with our favorite smart LED strip, now 25% off. Plus, more smart lighting deals on floor lamps, TV backlights and more.
Canopy Humidifier
This editor-favorite brand makes humidifiers that are pretty enough that you won’t want to hide them behind a piece of furniture — plus, they’re equipped with filters and aroma-diffusing capabilities.
Windmill AC 8K BTU
The elegant Windmill AC unit offers whisper-quiet airflow, convenient Wi-Fi connection and energy-saving considerations.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum and cleaning deals
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
This small but mighty cleaner tackles pet messes, dirt and tough stains on a variety of surfaces. It's on sale alongside other Bissell vacuums, up to 40% off.
Scrub Daddy and Cif All-Purpose Cleaning Cream Bundle
Scrub Daddy sponges are wildly popular, and for good reason. Save 15% and get your counters gleaming for less. You can also score 20% off a single sponge, but you’ll save more when you bundle.
Dyson Gen5detect
Dyson's latest cordless model is a stellar cleaner and includes excellent features like its auto-calibrating vacuum power system. Plus, other Dyson models are as low as $300.
Ticarve Cleaning Gel
Achieve a new level of spotless with this car cleaning gel, designed to get crumbs, dust and everything else out of your vehicle’s nooks and crannies.
Mrs. Meyer's
Stocking up on essentials is never a bad idea, especially when they’re on sale and smell this good. Save on hand and dish soap, mult-surface cleaner, room fresheners and more.
Simplehuman Drawstring Trash Bags, 100-Count
If you’ve invested in a Simplehuman trash can (also on sale), you’ll want to get the most out of your purchase with these custom drawstring bags.
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum
Our testers raved about Roborock’s most advanced mop-vacuum hybrid yet, praising the powerful suction, autonomous smarts and thorough cleaning. Now 25% off, the S8 Pro Ultra just hit its lowest price yet.
Shark IQ XL
If you want the convenience of a self-emptying vacuum but want to save a couple of hundred dollars over an iRobot or Samsung, the Shark IQ XL cleans and performs almost as well for a lot less.
iRobot Braava Jet M6
If you’re looking to outsource floor cleaning in your home, invest in this version of our favorite robot mop, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. Efficient and compact, it features a vibrating cleaning head that delivers a deep clean every time.
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
From crumbs and sand to dog hair, this little portable vacuum can handle it all. It comes with its own case, a 16-foot cord that connects to the auxiliary port and a detailing kit to really get into those tight spaces.
Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus
Outfitted with a specialty hose attachment for pet hair and a heated water tank, Bissell’s carpet cleaner earned top marks in our testing. Get an upgraded version now at 29% off, an all-time low price.
Blueland Dishwasher Detergent Tablet Starter Set
There’s no question that switching to a low-waste, plastic-free cleaning solution is better for the planet. Snag a bundle of 60 dishwasher tablets from Blueland for 20% off.
Eufy 11s Max
Our budget robot vacuum pick is quiet, effective and slim enough to reach under most furniture. Clip the on-page coupon to get this supercharged version just shy of its lowest price ever.
Black+Decker Dustbuster
Of all the handheld vacs we tested, this one is the easiest to use, charge and empty. Plus, it features convenient built-in attachments for convenience and versatility, no matter the mess.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+
Splurge for the j7+ Combo, the mop hybrid version of our favorite self-emptying robot vacuum. You’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen and food deals
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Its heavy-duty feel, combined with the reasonable price tag, convenient controls and standout cooking results, made it easy to declare this fryer the best overall.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, our favorite stand mixer is matching the lowest price we’ve seen in years. Plus, splurge on a bunch more kitchen tools from the brand.
Omsom Saucy Noodle Variety Sampler
Liven up your home cooking with delicious meal starters. Bundle four flavors — Soy Garlic, Coconut Lemongrass Curry, Garlic Black Pepper and Chili Sesame — and save on 10 future home-cooked meals.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
This viral 4-in-1 tool streamlines your meal prep mise en place, thanks to its dicing, chopping, slicing and spiralizing functions. Clip the coupon for the lowest price in years.
Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart
Similar to our best tested pressure cooker, this model delivers on its promise to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances. Get it 47% off ahead of peak soup season.
Material Knife Trio
Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can shop 20% off the entire storefront.
Hexclad 10-Inch Hybrid Pan
Our favorite restaurant-quality nonstick pan is also a sturdy piece of cookware that blew the competition out of the kitchen throughout our testing process.
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, 12-Pack
This better-for-you soda combines fruit juice and prebiotics for a refreshing take on your Diet Coke habit. The brand is 30% off right now, so it’s a great time to stock up on your favorite flavor.
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Your ideal breakfast sandwich is just minutes away with this bestselling appliance. Get it for 23% off at the lowest price we've seen this year.
Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder
Our favorite budget coffee grinder offers a dozen adjustable settings and just enough special features to make it an ideal starter machine. Get it at the lowest price we’ve seen in years today.
Philips 3200 LatteGo Espresso Machine
Our pick for best superautomatic espresso machine is down to an all-time low price, so there's even more reason to savor that first espresso shot of the day.
Vitamix Immersion Blender
Our favorite hand blender is slim, compact and packed with power, making it a versatile tool that can whip up everything from smoothies to soup to spreads in seconds.
Breville Super Q Blender
Our favorite blender features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is quieter than other models we tested. Get it right now for 16% off.
C4 Energy Drinks, 12-Pack
A dozen cans of C4 means a dozen energizing mornings or amped-up workouts. Save on your favorite flavor today.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Single-Serve Coffee Machine
Our favorite single-serve coffee maker is on sale for 30% off. Snag this intuitive and sleek machine, or another discounted Nespresso, right now.
Breville Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven
Our pick for best overall pizza oven is back down to its lowest price ever. Don't miss your chance to save on an oven of your own in time for holiday pizza parties.
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker 2.0 XL With Side Tank
Nugget ice is the best type of ice, and now you can get it at home (for less!) with this discount.
Dash Tasti-Crisp
Our favorite affordable air fryer is just 25% off right now — a massive steal for anyone looking to streamline their weeknight dinners.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano 3.0
There's no mistaking medium for medium rare when you go the sous vide route. Now this compact precision cooker is down to an all-time low price.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Coffee and tea lovers rejoice: This easy-to-use rechargeable mug keeps your beverages warm all day, and now it's down to an all-time low price.
First Alert Fire Safety Products
If you have a kitchen — or, for that matter, a house — you should also have a fire extinguisher and smoke alarm. Ensure your home is ready in case of emergency with these deals.
Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Cast-Iron Dutch Oven
Durable cast iron under $50? No matter what you're cooking, our favorite Dutch oven broils, braises, bakes or roasts for a delectable result every time.
Oxo Brew Single-Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker
The Oxo Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker is perfect for beginners, as it takes the guesswork out of the pouring process by allowing you to simply fill the water tank to your desired amount and letting it control the flow rate.
Truff Hotter White Truffle Gourmet Hot Sauce
Underscored-approved Truff condiments upgrade home cooking with unique and tasty flavors, and right now you can score 25% off this gourmet hot sauce when you clip the on-page coupon.
Silonn Countertop Ice Maker
This countertop ice maker is perfect for parties or anyone who enjoys a cold beverage at home. The machine produces ice in as little as six minutes and gives you 26 pounds in 24 hours.
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, 2-Pack
These versatile silicone baking mats are a sustainable alternative to tin foil or parchment — plus, they’re nonstick and easy to clean. Score two for 20% off right now.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday home decor deals
Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp
This elegant (and dimmable) lamp and electric candle warmer makes an ideal gift for candle lovers. Save 28% now.
Command Heavyweight Picture Hanging Strips
Renters (and frequent decor rearrangers) know that Command products are indispensable. Whether you need classic hooks, picture frame strips or something else, stock up while they’re on sale.
Ruggable
If you live in a home with children or pets (or you tend to be a bit clumsy), consider a washable rug. Right now, Ruggable’s full collection is 20% off, so you can choose among dozens of styles, sizes and designs and save.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi specializes in essential oil diffusers that provide a satisfying multisensory experience, and a rare 30% discount is not to be missed.
Yankee Lilac Blossoms Candle
Nothing says ambiance like a new candle, and now you can pick up this bestselling Yankee scent for 46% off. At this price, it makes sense to buy a few to set the mood for every season.
Costa Farms Live Plants
Liven up your interiors with a little greenery courtesy of this sale on a rage of indoor plants, from tall palms to cute cacti.
Dorai Bath Stone Mat
Upgrade your bathroom with this editor-favorite diatomaceous earth mat that's soft and that provides instant absorbency. Save $25 today.
Rugs From Safavieh, Nuloom and More
A new area rug makes a world of difference for any space, so browse through these on-sale options for a mid-season spruce-up.
Hai Smart Shower Head
Upgrade your “everything shower” with the Hai Smart Shower Head, available in six colors and featuring hydropowered Bluetooth technology. It’s now 30% off.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday sleep deals
Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light
If daylight saving time has got your sleep rhythms in a funk, consider our favorite sunrise lamp to start your mornings on the sunny side. Right now, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light is down to its lowest price since June.
Coop Home Goods Eden Bed Pillow
The custom Pluto recently edged out Coop for the title of our favorite adjustable pillow, but we’re still fans of this cooling memory foam option. It’s 20% off now, the lowest price we’ve seen in months.
Buffy Cloud Comforter
A bunch of eco-friendly, Underscored-approved bedding is 25% off at Buffy’s storefront, so shop deals on our favorite down-alternative comforter and more as nights get chilly.
Casper Snow Mattress
Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved brand Casper. Featuring zoned ergonomic support, breathable foam and Snow technology, this one is engineered to ensure a cooler sleep with increased airflow.
Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow
We found an all-time low price on this soft yet supportive pillow that offers ventilation and cooling materials for a comfortable sleep.
Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow
Stay cozy and save with over 40% off this body pillow perfect for side sleepers and pregnant people. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Dreamsky Alarm Clock
An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday home office deals
Branch Daily Chair
Branch makes furniture to seriously upgrade your WFH setup — and right now the maker of our favorite standing desk is offering 20% off an ergonomic (yet elegant-looking) desk chair.
Slice Micro Ceramic Blade
The Slice blade is the rare everyday tool that’s as versatile as it is affordable. This editor-favorite safety cutter makes easy work out of everything from opening packages to cutting coupons to crafting collages.
Cricut Explore 3
The Explore 3 has six tools that can cut and embellish more than 100 materials — everything from cardstock to vinyl and cork to fabric. And now it's back down to an all-time low price for the first time since early 2022.
Flexispot Standing Desk
It’s time you made your remote office setup more official — save on Flexispot standing desks. Already got a desk you like? Reduce your time sitting with a converter for as little as $119.
Branch Saddle Chair
Encourage proper ergonomic posture with this backless desk chair that’s also conveniently compact. It’s 20% off in five colors right now.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty and grooming deals
Dyson Airwrap
Splurge on the cult-favorite hair tool, complete with all the attachments you need for red carpet-worthy looks. Now it's down to an all-time low price.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Right now you can save on the ultra-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, a luxurious addition to your nighttime routine that’s dermatologist approved.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment
Keep your hair healthy with this editor-approved hair treatment, now matching the lowest price we’ve seen in years. Plus, shop a ton more Olaplex deals for your entire hair care routine.
CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
If you’re looking to try out some beloved Korean skin care products, consider the mega-viral CosRX Snail 96 Mucin serum, around half off alongside other hydrating formulas from the brand.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Achieve the beachy waves of your dreams — minus the damaging heat. This satin set lets you wake up with gorgeous, frizz-free curls anytime.
Urban Decay Naked Mini Eye Shadow Palette
Whether you go for a severe smoky eye or a minimal everyday look, you’ll want to add this popular palette to your makeup arsenal for half off today.
Grande Cosmetics Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
This lash serum gives serious results (we tried it!). Take 30% off a six-week starter supply of the lash-growing goodness right now.
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Save $7 on our favorite face moisturizer, a fragrance-free formula that combines niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for all-day hydration.
Eucerin Aquaphor Lip Balm Multipack
Protect your lips from sun and harsh winter air with this bundle that includes two SPF 30 sticks and two classic lip repair sticks.
Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Our beauty editor calls this viral product the “best chemical exfoliant I’ve ever tried,” and right now it’s 20% off.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills brought brows to the forefront in the 2010s, and the brand’s marquee Brow Wiz offers a pencil and spoolie for a look as strong or natural as you want it.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
I’m a huge fan of Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line for a “slugging”-like hydration, minus the sticky or oily feel. Replenish your skin care collection with this gel formula, infused with hyaluronic acid and so lightweight you can apply it under makeup.
Innisfree Hydration Heroes Set
Shop this bestselling skin care set, worth $57, over 20% off right now. We’re especially fond of applying the lightweight hyaluronic serum on damp skin to seal in moisture.
Dots for Spots Pimple Patches, 60-Pack
A useful addition to an acne-targeting skin care regimen, hydrocolloid pimple patches accelerate healing and reduce scarring. Score a pack of 60 for 31% off right now.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Lipstick
One of our favorite matte lipsticks, Stila’s formula stays put all day and is surprisingly moisturizing too. It’s half off in a few colors right now.
Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Facial Cleanser
Mega-popular thanks to its gentle-yet-effective formula, this Youth To The People cleanser is nicely discounted right now at Amazon. Get 30% off this skin care essential that deep cleans without stripping the skin of moisture.
Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Water
A bottle of this magical cleanser/makeup remover formula is 30% off, a steal from this popular French skin care brand.
ConairMan Ear, Nose and Eyebrow Hair Trimmer
This tiny yet mighty tool is perfect for anyone with unruly facial hair. Right now it's down to an all-time low price.
Differin Gel, 2-Pack
If you’re looking to try out a nonprescription retinoid, Differin is a popular and effective choice. Right now, save on two 60-day supply tubes of the acne-fighting gel.
Meridian The Trimmer
Originally made for manscaping below the belt, this trimmer went viral when women started using it and giving it glowing reviews. Our beauty editor is a fan too, so snap up this trimmer at 20% off now.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This famously fast-acting drying lotion for zits is close to 40% off right now, so grab it for last-minute blemish control.
Shark HyperAir Blow-Dryer
Save 43% on this hair dryer complete with versatile attachments for every style. Plus, you’ll get out the door quicker with the speedy hair tool in your repertoire.
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream
Soothe and prevent dry skin this winter with this rich body cream, formulated with extracts of rosemary and chamomile and 19% off right now.
Drybar Double Shot
At-home blowouts save you hundreds in the long run. Now it’s even cheaper to dry and style simultaneously thanks to a deal on this blow-dryer brush from Drybar, the brand responsible for our favorite mid-range hair dryer.
Esarora Ice Roller
This depuffing ice roller is beloved by Amazon reviewers and Underscored editors alike — and now down to just $13 with the clipped coupon.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Down 25%, this editor-favorite formula offers overnight hydration and guarantees softer, suppler skin by morning.
SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
SolaWave’s handheld red-light therapy wand is a favorite among celebrities and our editors, thanks to its ability to soothe skin and promote the absorption of skin care products. Take 50% off today.
Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
This editor’s favorite lightweight moisturizer is 30% off right now, so now’s the perfect time to stock up.
Revlon One-Step Round Brush Dryer and Hair Styler
Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s over half off. This round brush version targets your roots for maximum volume.
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum
Murad is beloved among our editors and skin care professionals alike, and right now this gentle yet effective bestseller is 48% off alongside a few other products from the brand.
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Precise, long-lasting and suitable for sensitive skin, even after full days of wear. Shop a bunch of shades on sale now.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday clothing deals
Zober Velvet Hangers, 50-Pack
Organize your closet and keep your garments wrinkle-free with these velvet hangers, now over 40% off.
Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket
This cozy yet stylish jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as “the Amazon coat.” The coat is still popular as ever, and thanks to a rare deal, right now you can invest in one for less — you’ll thank yourself in a month.
Koolaburra by Ugg Shoes
Keep your feet cozy and snug all winter long with these boots, slippers and more on sale at Amazon right now.
Nippies Nipple Cover
Nippies come in handy anytime you’re dealing with a low neckline or strapless number — or if you’re trying to ensure a smoother, more conservative look. Score 30% off these reusable pasties, available in five shades to seamlessly match your skin.
Pink Queen Knit Pullover Sweater Top and Wide-Leg Pants Sweatsuit
In our testing, Amazon’s machine-washable lounge set beat out the Free People original. Choose your favorite from among more than a dozen colorways and take 15% off with the clipped coupon.
Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Our favorite budget leggings are soft and comfortable — and a great alternative to the coveted Lululemon Aligns — so grab a pair for almost 50% less right now.
Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans
These bestselling classics are up to 40% off — plus, you’ll find additional deals on jeans, denim jackets, hoodies and more for the whole family.
Hanky Panky Thongs, 5-Pack
Looking to update your underwear drawer? Right now, a set of three low-rise, no-VPL Hanky Panky thongs is 39% off.
Gildan Adult Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
If you keep your fashion minimal or need a layer that can get dirty, a fleece sweatshirt is your best bet, especially at this price and with dozens of color options.
Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips
Keep your hair out of the way with a chic claw clip. These ones are jumbo sized, so they’ll work for a variety of hair types and updos. Choose from a variety of colors and get eight clips at half price.
Adidas
Shoes, apparel, accessories and more from Adidas are on sale right now at Amazon. Gear up for your next workout or pick up the stuff you need to just lounge around comfortably.
Under Armour
Shop workout gear, athleisure, outerwear and more for the whole family and save.
Crocs
A range of the unmistakable perforated clogs are marked down for both kids and grown-ups in a few different colors and styles.
Calvin Klein Men's Underwear, 7-Pack
There's no such thing as too much underwear, so stock up on packs of briefs and/or boxer briefs while they're on sale.
Gap
Classics from Gap are recently available on Amazon, and now they're on sale too. Save on everything from sweatshirts to socks for the whole family.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday fitness and health deals
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
With cold and flu season upon us, having a reliable thermometer on hand is crucial. Take your own temp or the temp of your little ones in a snap with this no-touch gadget.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Get your pearly whites, well, whiter with Crest. A box of 3D Whitestrips is 35% off right now, meaning you can save while removing years of stains for a smile that rivals a professional service.
Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush
If your toothbrushing technique could use a brush-up, consider investing in our favorite electric toothbrush. This dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped model is matching its all-time low price.
Bala Bangles
Bala Bangles are the chicest ankle weights you’ll find on the market — plus, they amp up any workout with resistance that makes a big difference over time. Save 20% right now.
Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet
Our favorite bidet attachment is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value. If you’re looking to upgrade your bidet experience, consider the Tushy Spa, also on sale.
Therabody Theragun Mini
If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than a Theragun percussive massager. Go for the compact yet powerful Mini or another discounted model, depending on your recovery needs.
Crest Pro Health Advanced Multi-Protection Mouthwash, 4-Pack
Stock up on this alcohol-free mouthwash for a refreshing, minty feel. Clip the on-page coupon for maximum savings.
Cora Menstrual Cup