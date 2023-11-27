Here are the 256 best Amazon deals to shop during Cyber Monday 2023

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more

Black Friday might have passed, but just like every year, Amazon is continuing to drop prices left and right through Cyber Monday. Prime members can score deals on everyday appliances, clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday gifts for everyone.

Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, you’ll find discounts on literally everything. Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday headphone and earbud deals

Bose QuietComfort 45





With superb comfort and excellent active noise cancellation, the QuietComfort 45 are some of our favorite over-ear headphones — and a great buy at this lowest-ever price.



$199 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max





Apple's over-ear AirPods have thankfully gotten a Cyber Monday discount. All the color options are now on sale for a solid price.



$450 at Amazon

EarFun Air Pro 3





Boasting sound quality to rival the AirPods Pro 2, these buds offer active noise cancellation and long battery life. Enter code EAP3CNN1 at checkout for the best price.



$49 at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM5





Our new favorite overall wireless earbuds are on sale for their lowest price, allowing you to enjoy their best-in-class audio and great active noise cancellation for less.



$248 at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700





Boasting a sleek design and fast charging in addition to incredible noise cancellation and audio, these Bose headphones earned our top spot in testing. Right now, you can grab a pair for 32% off.



$259 at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro





The new Beats Studio Pro are sleek, comfortable and equipped with stellar noise cancellation. They’re 50% off in the classic black and white, but we’d opt for the delightfully on-trend chocolate brown color.



$170 at Amazon

EarFun Free Pro 3





The EarFun Free Pro 3 offer the feature set and sound quality of a premium set of wireless earbuds at a third of the price. They’re down to $56 with the exclusive code EFP3CNN1.



$56 at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds





Even though these buds have been dethroned as our top pick by the more compact Beats Fit Pro, they’re still a fantastic choice, offering a comfortable, secure fit, sweat resistance and nine hours of playback.



$150 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





Galaxy phone owners will especially appreciate the top-notch sound and features that these buds have to offer, even more so with a 30% discount.



$160 at Amazon

EarFun Air S





EarFun’s midrange wireless earbuds offer noise cancellation, multi-device connectivity and a useful companion app for custom control. Use code EAIRSCNN for the lowest price.



$33 at Amazon

Shokz OpenRun Pro





If you exercise outdoors, these Shokz open-ear headphones help you prioritize your safety without sacrificing your killer workout playlist. The OpenRun Pro are matching their all-time low price today.



$125 at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Show 5





The latest Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers and all the power of Alexa. It’s a cinch to set up, it features a vibrant screen and impressive volume, and it connects to a slew of other devices for a truly smart home.



$40 at Amazon

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus





Ring video doorbells are an easy way to wirelessly upgrade your home security. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.



$120 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug





Streamline your routines for less with close to half off this useful smart plug, specially enabled to work with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.



$15 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds





Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds allows you to take Alexa on the go. When you pick up your pair (with a charging case) from the mega-retailer now, you can save 30% on the list price — the lowest price ever for these just-released buds.



$35 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids





Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids - Amazon

If you’ve got a budding bookworm in your home, you can ensure that they’ll always have their next book on hand with our top e-reader pick for kids.



$99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED





This TV integrates Alexa better than other options, making it a powerhouse for managing your smart home. Get up to 27% off five sizes right now.



From $380 at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)





The latest Echo sports impressive smarts for an Alexa-integrated all-in-one smart home speaker, and it's 45% off right now.



$55 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop





This colorful, budget-friendly smart speaker is over half off. The Alexa-enabled Echo Pop makes smart home integration easy, boasting thousands of skills to streamline your everyday.



$18 at Amazon

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera





You can keep a close eye on your property with a spotlight camera like this one, our top pick for the best wireless outdoor security camera. The battery-powered Arlo offers 1080p video and easy installation.



From $70 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis





Kindle Oasis - Amazon

With access to Amazon's vast library, a display that's adjustable enough to let you read without fatigue in almost any light, easy-to-use controls and a comfortable design, the Kindle Oasis is the best e-reader we've tested. It’s down to its all-time low price right now.



$180 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Scribe





Amazon

Readers who are also annotators, listen up: The Kindle Scribe, ideal for note-taking, is down to an all-time low price at 29% off.



$240 at Amazon

Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System





We named the Eero 6+ mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. A bunch of other Eero bundles are on sale as well.



$195 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4





Blink’s latest wireless outdoor security camera, the Outdoor 4, adds a ton of new smart features along with better design and improved video quality. Now it's 40% off.



$72 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 15





The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand.



$185 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday computer, laptop and tablet deals

Apple MacBook Air M1





MacBook Air M1 - Apple

Back in 2020, Apple set a new standard with this laptop that boasts long-lasting battery and speedy performance. The gold and silver 13-inch models are a fourth off, matching the lowest price we’ve seen.



$750 at Amazon

Apple Pencil USB-C





If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. The newest Apple Pencil just hit its lowest-ever price.



$71 at Amazon

Anker 735 65W





With two USB-C ports for laptops or tablets and a USB-A port for lower-power devices like a phone or smartwatch, the Anker 735 is ideal for getting all of your gear charged at home or on the go.



$38 at Amazon

Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam





If you’re willing to invest in a camera that will make you look great under any lighting condition, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best high-end options out there. It just hit an all-time low price at 70% off.



$60 at Amazon

Blue Yeti USB Microphone





Practically everyone agrees: The Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there, whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between. The Blue Yeti’s smaller sibling, the Nano, is also on sale right now.



$80 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen)





Compact and breezy with performance that rivals the iPad Pro, the fifth-generation iPad Air is a fantastic tablet choice for school, work or play.



$500 at Amazon

Logitech Pop Keys





These colorful Logitech keyboards are more than just novelty — our reviewer found that they deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support too.



From $47 at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Gen)





Apple

The 10th-gen iPad is a great tablet for first-time iPad buyers or those who haven't upgraded in years. It just hit an all-time low price, so add to cart now.



$349 at Amazon

Satechi Multi-Port Adapter V2





Type-C Multi-Port Adapter 4K With Ethernet V2 - Satechi

Our favorite USB-C hub delivers some of the fastest data transfer speeds in our testing pool while packing Ethernet and 60W power passthrough in a slim, pocketable form factor. Get the ideal go-anywhere companion for less when you clip the on-page coupon.



$56 at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen)





Just $20 shy of its lowest-ever price, the iPad Mini is a formidable tablet for its size (and price). For reading and gaming, it's a great choice.



$400 at Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard





Suitable to pair with your iPad, Mac or even iPhone, this keyboard offers versatility to your device. Get it on sale alongside other Apple accessories.



$80 at Amazon

Acer Swift Go 14





Compact and lightweight, the Acer Swift Go 14 is ready for everyday use and can keep up with everyday work. For Cyber Monday it’s $250 off.



$650 at Amazon

LG Gram 2-in-1





Enjoy a compact laptop that’s capable and ultra lightweight — and especially affordable today, thanks to a $500 discount.



$800 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday smartwatch and smartphone deals

Apple MagSafe Charger





Apple MagSafe Charger - Target

The latest iPhones can charge twice as fast via MagSafe as they can over standard wireless charging, and the magnets built into the phones and charger ensure perfect alignment every time.



$29 at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2





The hefty price tag of this watch reflects a bevy of impressive features, including battery, GPS precision and activity stats.



$739 at Amazon

Totallee Hybrid MagSafe iPhone 15 Pro Max Case





This editor-favorite case not only supports Apple’s handy charging tech but also offers a protective, super-thin aesthetic. Save up to 63%, no matter which iPhone model you own.



From $15 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra





You’ll get Samsung's best smartphone with an excellent display and killer cameras, made all the more affordable with this all-time low price.



$900 at Amazon

Anker 521 Wall Charger





A compact portable charger with foldout prongs, the Anker 521 doubles as a USB-C wall adapter. Plus, shop even more Anker charging deals up to 60% off right now.



$35 at Amazon

Motorola Razr+ 2023





With an innovative front display, all-day battery life and strong overall performance, the Razr+ is the new foldable phone to beat.



$700 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8





This Android phone boasts good performance, solid battery life and great cameras, with lots of unique AI features — and now it's down to an all-time low price.



$549 at Amazon

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand (2nd Gen)





Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe - Apple

This charger looks like a sculpture or a jewelry store window display. But it’s not only about aesthetics — the latest version of our favorite MagSafe Apple charging station seamlessly juices up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in record speeds.



$120 at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case





Apple's own silicone case for the iPhone 15 Pro is already on sale, and it's available in eight different colors. Plus, shop more Apple cases for other on-sale models.



$40 at Amazon

Anker 511 Nano 3





Smartphones, tablets and even lower-power laptops have a compact little partner in the Anker 511 Nano 3 to help keep them juiced up anywhere.



$16 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday TV and home audio deals

Samsung The Frame TV





SAMSUNG

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless, thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function. Get up to 35% off right now.



From $548 at Amazon

Roku Ultra





The Roku Ultra is one of the best Roku players and overall streaming devices because of its speedy performance, excellent remote and Ethernet connectivity.



$69 at Amazon

LG C3 OLED Evo





Stunning visuals in movies, TV and games alike are all on offer with the LG Evo C3, and this 25% discount makes this OLED model extra affordable in a range of sizes.



From $897 at Amazon

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector





XGIMI Horizon Pro 200-In. 4K Projector - Best Buy

Enjoy a bright 4K picture and plenty of smarts with this powerful projector, which happens to be seeing an equally powerful discount right now.



$1,099 at Amazon

Samsung The Freestyle (2nd Gen)





This is a pint-size projector that’s ready for easy setup just about anywhere you might want to watch. Now it’s 25% off for Cyber Monday — the biggest discount we’ve seen for the device.



$598 at Amazon

Anker Nebula Capsule 3





If portability is your priority, this all-in-one projector fits the bill — it’s battery-powered and about the size of a water bottle. Get it for 28% off this Cyber Monday.



$580 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 12 Bundle





The GoPro Hero 12 Black gives the company's flagship action camera long-awaited features like Bluetooth headphone support and a built-in mount. Score the camera and essential accessories for 22% off.



$350 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday smart home and appliance deals

Wemo Smart Plug With Thread





Our best-tested smart plug is on sale today, so streamline your routines for less. The Wemo offers easy setup, quick response time and a compact design.



$20 at Walmart

Kasa Smart Bulbs, 4-Pack





Now 27% off, this set of dimmable bulbs provides a rainbow of illumination in your home. The bulbs are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant too.



$33 at Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat





Right now you can score our favorite budget smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules.



$90 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Mini, 4-Pack





Use Alexa or Google Assistant to control and customize any outlet. This bestselling smart plug bundle is 34% off, matching its all-time low price.



$35 at Amazon

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier





Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier - Amazon

Our top humidifier pick for bedrooms makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night-light function and automatic shutoff.



$32 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip





Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip - Amazon

Never again sacrifice one device for another with this smart outlet, half off today. It features six individually controlled smart outlets and three USB ports, and it protects sensitive appliances and electronics against sudden power surges.



$40 at Amazon

Eufy Floodlight Camera 2





Get a smart security camera flanked by two powerful floodlights for security day or night, rain or shine. This deal matches the lowest price we've seen for this top pick.



$100 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Light Switch





TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Switch - Amazon

Control your lighting remotely and hands-free with this easy-to-install switch, now 35% off.



$13 at Amazon

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control and Camera





If you often have that nagging feeling that you may have left the garage open, smart garage controllers give you peace of mind. Our favorite model is easy to install and offers excellent value, especially on sale.



$18 at Amazon

Govee RGBIC Pro LED Strip Lights





Equip your home with our favorite smart LED strip, now 25% off. Plus, more smart lighting deals on floor lamps, TV backlights and more.



$40 at Amazon

Canopy Humidifier





This editor-favorite brand makes humidifiers that are pretty enough that you won’t want to hide them behind a piece of furniture — plus, they’re equipped with filters and aroma-diffusing capabilities.



$120 at Amazon

Windmill AC 8K BTU





Windmill AC 8.3K BTU - Amazon

The elegant Windmill AC unit offers whisper-quiet airflow, convenient Wi-Fi connection and energy-saving considerations.



$318 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday vacuum and cleaning deals

Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner





This small but mighty cleaner tackles pet messes, dirt and tough stains on a variety of surfaces. It's on sale alongside other Bissell vacuums, up to 40% off.



$89 at Amazon

Scrub Daddy and Cif All-Purpose Cleaning Cream Bundle





Scrub Daddy sponges are wildly popular, and for good reason. Save 15% and get your counters gleaming for less. You can also score 20% off a single sponge, but you’ll save more when you bundle.



$14 at Amazon

Dyson Gen5detect





Dyson's latest cordless model is a stellar cleaner and includes excellent features like its auto-calibrating vacuum power system. Plus, other Dyson models are as low as $300.



$749 at Amazon

Ticarve Cleaning Gel





Achieve a new level of spotless with this car cleaning gel, designed to get crumbs, dust and everything else out of your vehicle’s nooks and crannies.



$6 at Amazon

Mrs. Meyer's





Stocking up on essentials is never a bad idea, especially when they’re on sale and smell this good. Save on hand and dish soap, mult-surface cleaner, room fresheners and more.



Simplehuman Drawstring Trash Bags, 100-Count





Amazon

If you’ve invested in a Simplehuman trash can (also on sale), you’ll want to get the most out of your purchase with these custom drawstring bags.



$24 at Amazon

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum





Our testers raved about Roborock’s most advanced mop-vacuum hybrid yet, praising the powerful suction, autonomous smarts and thorough cleaning. Now 25% off, the S8 Pro Ultra just hit its lowest price yet.



$1,200 at Amazon

Shark IQ XL





If you want the convenience of a self-emptying vacuum but want to save a couple of hundred dollars over an iRobot or Samsung, the Shark IQ XL cleans and performs almost as well for a lot less.



$300 at Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet M6





If you’re looking to outsource floor cleaning in your home, invest in this version of our favorite robot mop, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. Efficient and compact, it features a vibrating cleaning head that delivers a deep clean every time.



$299 at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner





From crumbs and sand to dog hair, this little portable vacuum can handle it all. It comes with its own case, a 16-foot cord that connects to the auxiliary port and a detailing kit to really get into those tight spaces.



$18 at Amazon

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus





Outfitted with a specialty hose attachment for pet hair and a heated water tank, Bissell’s carpet cleaner earned top marks in our testing. Get an upgraded version now at 29% off, an all-time low price.



$219 at Amazon

Blueland Dishwasher Detergent Tablet Starter Set





There’s no question that switching to a low-waste, plastic-free cleaning solution is better for the planet. Snag a bundle of 60 dishwasher tablets from Blueland for 20% off.



$24 at Amazon

Eufy 11s Max





Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S - Amazon

Our budget robot vacuum pick is quiet, effective and slim enough to reach under most furniture. Clip the on-page coupon to get this supercharged version just shy of its lowest price ever.



$130 at Amazon

Black+Decker Dustbuster





Of all the handheld vacs we tested, this one is the easiest to use, charge and empty. Plus, it features convenient built-in attachments for convenience and versatility, no matter the mess.



$40 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+





Splurge for the j7+ Combo, the mop hybrid version of our favorite self-emptying robot vacuum. You’ll be shocked at the powerful performance and smart robot technology that learns your cleaning preferences and home layout.



$699 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen and food deals

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer





Ninja AF101 Air Fryer - Amazon

Its heavy-duty feel, combined with the reasonable price tag, convenient controls and standout cooking results, made it easy to declare this fryer the best overall.



$79 at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer





Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, our favorite stand mixer is matching the lowest price we’ve seen in years. Plus, splurge on a bunch more kitchen tools from the brand.



$350 at Amazon

Omsom Saucy Noodle Variety Sampler





Liven up your home cooking with delicious meal starters. Bundle four flavors — Soy Garlic, Coconut Lemongrass Curry, Garlic Black Pepper and Chili Sesame — and save on 10 future home-cooked meals.



$39 at Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper





This viral 4-in-1 tool streamlines your meal prep mise en place, thanks to its dicing, chopping, slicing and spiralizing functions. Clip the coupon for the lowest price in years.



$24 at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart





Similar to our best tested pressure cooker, this model delivers on its promise to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances. Get it 47% off ahead of peak soup season.



$80 at Amazon

Material Knife Trio





Material offers gorgeous and high-quality essentials for the kitchen, and right now you can shop 20% off the entire storefront.



$136 at Amazon

Hexclad 10-Inch Hybrid Pan





Our favorite restaurant-quality nonstick pan is also a sturdy piece of cookware that blew the competition out of the kitchen throughout our testing process.



$144 at Amazon

Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, 12-Pack





This better-for-you soda combines fruit juice and prebiotics for a refreshing take on your Diet Coke habit. The brand is 30% off right now, so it’s a great time to stock up on your favorite flavor.



$21 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker





Your ideal breakfast sandwich is just minutes away with this bestselling appliance. Get it for 23% off at the lowest price we've seen this year.



$23 at Amazon

Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder





Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder - Amazon

Our favorite budget coffee grinder offers a dozen adjustable settings and just enough special features to make it an ideal starter machine. Get it at the lowest price we’ve seen in years today.



$66 at Amazon

Philips 3200 LatteGo Espresso Machine





Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine With Milk Frother - Amazon

Our pick for best superautomatic espresso machine is down to an all-time low price, so there's even more reason to savor that first espresso shot of the day.



$549 at Amazon

Vitamix Immersion Blender





Our favorite hand blender is slim, compact and packed with power, making it a versatile tool that can whip up everything from smoothies to soup to spreads in seconds.



$130 at Amazon

Breville Super Q Blender





Our favorite blender features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is quieter than other models we tested. Get it right now for 16% off.



$460 at Amazon

C4 Energy Drinks, 12-Pack





A dozen cans of C4 means a dozen energizing mornings or amped-up workouts. Save on your favorite flavor today.



$17 at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Single-Serve Coffee Machine





Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville - Amazon

Our favorite single-serve coffee maker is on sale for 30% off. Snag this intuitive and sleek machine, or another discounted Nespresso, right now.



$154 at Amazon

Breville Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven





Our pick for best overall pizza oven is back down to its lowest price ever. Don't miss your chance to save on an oven of your own in time for holiday pizza parties.



$800 at Amazon

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker 2.0 XL With Side Tank





Nugget ice is the best type of ice, and now you can get it at home (for less!) with this discount.



$499 at Amazon

Dash Tasti-Crisp





Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer - Amazon

Our favorite affordable air fryer is just 25% off right now — a massive steal for anyone looking to streamline their weeknight dinners.



$45 at Amazon

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano 3.0





There's no mistaking medium for medium rare when you go the sous vide route. Now this compact precision cooker is down to an all-time low price.



$87 at Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2





Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug - Amazon

Coffee and tea lovers rejoice: This easy-to-use rechargeable mug keeps your beverages warm all day, and now it's down to an all-time low price.



$100 at Amazon

First Alert Fire Safety Products





If you have a kitchen — or, for that matter, a house — you should also have a fire extinguisher and smoke alarm. Ensure your home is ready in case of emergency with these deals.



From $15 at Amazon

Lodge Enameled 6-Quart Cast-Iron Dutch Oven





Durable cast iron under $50? No matter what you're cooking, our favorite Dutch oven broils, braises, bakes or roasts for a delectable result every time.



$50 at Amazon

Oxo Brew Single-Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker





The Oxo Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker is perfect for beginners, as it takes the guesswork out of the pouring process by allowing you to simply fill the water tank to your desired amount and letting it control the flow rate.



$14 at Amazon

Truff Hotter White Truffle Gourmet Hot Sauce





Underscored-approved Truff condiments upgrade home cooking with unique and tasty flavors, and right now you can score 25% off this gourmet hot sauce when you clip the on-page coupon.



$26 at Amazon

Silonn Countertop Ice Maker





This countertop ice maker is perfect for parties or anyone who enjoys a cold beverage at home. The machine produces ice in as little as six minutes and gives you 26 pounds in 24 hours.



$89 at Amazon

MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, 2-Pack





MMmat Silicone Baking Mats - Set of 2 - Amazon

These versatile silicone baking mats are a sustainable alternative to tin foil or parchment — plus, they’re nonstick and easy to clean. Score two for 20% off right now.



$16 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday home decor deals

Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp





This elegant (and dimmable) lamp and electric candle warmer makes an ideal gift for candle lovers. Save 28% now.



$36 at Amazon

Command Heavyweight Picture Hanging Strips





Renters (and frequent decor rearrangers) know that Command products are indispensable. Whether you need classic hooks, picture frame strips or something else, stock up while they’re on sale.



$13 at Amazon

Ruggable





If you live in a home with children or pets (or you tend to be a bit clumsy), consider a washable rug. Right now, Ruggable’s full collection is 20% off, so you can choose among dozens of styles, sizes and designs and save.



Vitruvi Stone Diffuser





Vitruvi specializes in essential oil diffusers that provide a satisfying multisensory experience, and a rare 30% discount is not to be missed.



$86 at Amazon

Yankee Lilac Blossoms Candle





Nothing says ambiance like a new candle, and now you can pick up this bestselling Yankee scent for 46% off. At this price, it makes sense to buy a few to set the mood for every season.



$17 at Amazon

Costa Farms Live Plants





Liven up your interiors with a little greenery courtesy of this sale on a rage of indoor plants, from tall palms to cute cacti.



From $15 at Amazon

Dorai Bath Stone Mat





Upgrade your bathroom with this editor-favorite diatomaceous earth mat that's soft and that provides instant absorbency. Save $25 today.



$65 at Amazon

Rugs From Safavieh, Nuloom and More





A new area rug makes a world of difference for any space, so browse through these on-sale options for a mid-season spruce-up.



From $10 at Amazon

Hai Smart Shower Head





Upgrade your “everything shower” with the Hai Smart Shower Head, available in six colors and featuring hydropowered Bluetooth technology. It’s now 30% off.



$139 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday sleep deals

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light





Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock - Amazon

If daylight saving time has got your sleep rhythms in a funk, consider our favorite sunrise lamp to start your mornings on the sunny side. Right now, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light is down to its lowest price since June.



$89 at Amazon

Coop Home Goods Eden Bed Pillow





Coop Home Goods Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow - Amazon

The custom Pluto recently edged out Coop for the title of our favorite adjustable pillow, but we’re still fans of this cooling memory foam option. It’s 20% off now, the lowest price we’ve seen in months.



$77 at Amazon

Buffy Cloud Comforter





A bunch of eco-friendly, Underscored-approved bedding is 25% off at Buffy’s storefront, so shop deals on our favorite down-alternative comforter and more as nights get chilly.



$94 at Amazon

Casper Snow Mattress





Sleep soundly on a brand-new mattress from the beloved brand Casper. Featuring zoned ergonomic support, breathable foam and Snow technology, this one is engineered to ensure a cooler sleep with increased airflow.



From $1,121 at Amazon

Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow





We found an all-time low price on this soft yet supportive pillow that offers ventilation and cooling materials for a comfortable sleep.



$26 at Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow





Stay cozy and save with over 40% off this body pillow perfect for side sleepers and pregnant people. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.



$42 at Amazon

Dreamsky Alarm Clock





An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling.



$15 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday home office deals

Branch Daily Chair





Branch makes furniture to seriously upgrade your WFH setup — and right now the maker of our favorite standing desk is offering 20% off an ergonomic (yet elegant-looking) desk chair.



$215 at Amazon

Slice Micro Ceramic Blade





The Slice blade is the rare everyday tool that’s as versatile as it is affordable. This editor-favorite safety cutter makes easy work out of everything from opening packages to cutting coupons to crafting collages.



$6 at Amazon

Cricut Explore 3





The Explore 3 has six tools that can cut and embellish more than 100 materials — everything from cardstock to vinyl and cork to fabric. And now it's back down to an all-time low price for the first time since early 2022.



$249 at Amazon

Flexispot Standing Desk





It’s time you made your remote office setup more official — save on Flexispot standing desks. Already got a desk you like? Reduce your time sitting with a converter for as little as $119.



$170 at Amazon

Branch Saddle Chair





Encourage proper ergonomic posture with this backless desk chair that’s also conveniently compact. It’s 20% off in five colors right now.



$287 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday beauty and grooming deals

Dyson Airwrap





Splurge on the cult-favorite hair tool, complete with all the attachments you need for red carpet-worthy looks. Now it's down to an all-time low price.



$479 at Dyson

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask





Right now you can save on the ultra-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, a luxurious addition to your nighttime routine that’s dermatologist approved.



$18 at Amazon

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment





Keep your hair healthy with this editor-approved hair treatment, now matching the lowest price we’ve seen in years. Plus, shop a ton more Olaplex deals for your entire hair care routine.



$21 at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence





COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence - Amazon

If you’re looking to try out some beloved Korean skin care products, consider the mega-viral CosRX Snail 96 Mucin serum, around half off alongside other hydrating formulas from the brand.



$14 at Amazon

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set





Achieve the beachy waves of your dreams — minus the damaging heat. This satin set lets you wake up with gorgeous, frizz-free curls anytime.



$13 at Amazon

Urban Decay Naked Mini Eye Shadow Palette





Whether you go for a severe smoky eye or a minimal everyday look, you’ll want to add this popular palette to your makeup arsenal for half off today.



$17 at Amazon

Grande Cosmetics Grandelash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum





This lash serum gives serious results (we tried it!). Take 30% off a six-week starter supply of the lash-growing goodness right now.



$25 at Amazon

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream





Olay Regenerist Fragrance-Free Micro-Sculpting Cream - Amazon

Save $7 on our favorite face moisturizer, a fragrance-free formula that combines niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for all-day hydration.



$20 at Amazon

Eucerin Aquaphor Lip Balm Multipack





Protect your lips from sun and harsh winter air with this bundle that includes two SPF 30 sticks and two classic lip repair sticks.



$19 at Amazon

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant





Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant - Sephora

Our beauty editor calls this viral product the “best chemical exfoliant I’ve ever tried,” and right now it’s 20% off.



$28 at Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz





Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz - Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills brought brows to the forefront in the 2010s, and the brand’s marquee Brow Wiz offers a pencil and spoolie for a look as strong or natural as you want it.



$18 at Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream





I’m a huge fan of Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line for a “slugging”-like hydration, minus the sticky or oily feel. Replenish your skin care collection with this gel formula, infused with hyaluronic acid and so lightweight you can apply it under makeup.



$13 at Amazon

Innisfree Hydration Heroes Set





Shop this bestselling skin care set, worth $57, over 20% off right now. We’re especially fond of applying the lightweight hyaluronic serum on damp skin to seal in moisture.



$31 at Amazon

Dots for Spots Pimple Patches, 60-Pack





A useful addition to an acne-targeting skin care regimen, hydrocolloid pimple patches accelerate healing and reduce scarring. Score a pack of 60 for 31% off right now.



$10 at Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Lipstick





One of our favorite matte lipsticks, Stila’s formula stays put all day and is surprisingly moisturizing too. It’s half off in a few colors right now.



$12 at Amazon

Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Facial Cleanser





Mega-popular thanks to its gentle-yet-effective formula, this Youth To The People cleanser is nicely discounted right now at Amazon. Get 30% off this skin care essential that deep cleans without stripping the skin of moisture.



$27 at Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Water





A bottle of this magical cleanser/makeup remover formula is 30% off, a steal from this popular French skin care brand.



$13 at Amazon

ConairMan Ear, Nose and Eyebrow Hair Trimmer





This tiny yet mighty tool is perfect for anyone with unruly facial hair. Right now it's down to an all-time low price.



$23 at Amazon

Differin Gel, 2-Pack





If you’re looking to try out a nonprescription retinoid, Differin is a popular and effective choice. Right now, save on two 60-day supply tubes of the acne-fighting gel.



$22 at Amazon

Meridian The Trimmer





Meridian The Trimmer - Amazon

Originally made for manscaping below the belt, this trimmer went viral when women started using it and giving it glowing reviews. Our beauty editor is a fan too, so snap up this trimmer at 20% off now.



$40 at Amazon

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion





This famously fast-acting drying lotion for zits is close to 40% off right now, so grab it for last-minute blemish control.



$13 at Amazon

Shark HyperAir Blow-Dryer





Save 43% on this hair dryer complete with versatile attachments for every style. Plus, you’ll get out the door quicker with the speedy hair tool in your repertoire.



$130 at Amazon

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream





Weleda Skin Food - Amazon

Soothe and prevent dry skin this winter with this rich body cream, formulated with extracts of rosemary and chamomile and 19% off right now.



$15 at Amazon

Drybar Double Shot





At-home blowouts save you hundreds in the long run. Now it’s even cheaper to dry and style simultaneously thanks to a deal on this blow-dryer brush from Drybar, the brand responsible for our favorite mid-range hair dryer.



$101 at Amazon

Esarora Ice Roller





This depuffing ice roller is beloved by Amazon reviewers and Underscored editors alike — and now down to just $13 with the clipped coupon.



$13 at Amazon

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask





Down 25%, this editor-favorite formula offers overnight hydration and guarantees softer, suppler skin by morning.



$24 at Amazon

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand





SolaWave’s handheld red-light therapy wand is a favorite among celebrities and our editors, thanks to its ability to soothe skin and promote the absorption of skin care products. Take 50% off today.



$84 at Amazon

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb





Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb - Sephora

This editor’s favorite lightweight moisturizer is 30% off right now, so now’s the perfect time to stock up.



$26 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Round Brush Dryer and Hair Styler





Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s over half off. This round brush version targets your roots for maximum volume.



$30 at Amazon

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum





Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum - Ulta

Murad is beloved among our editors and skin care professionals alike, and right now this gentle yet effective bestseller is 48% off alongside a few other products from the brand.



$46 at Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner





Precise, long-lasting and suitable for sensitive skin, even after full days of wear. Shop a bunch of shades on sale now.



$17 at Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday clothing deals

Zober Velvet Hangers, 50-Pack





Organize your closet and keep your garments wrinkle-free with these velvet hangers, now over 40% off.



$18 at Amazon

Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket





Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket - Amazon

This cozy yet stylish jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as “the Amazon coat.” The coat is still popular as ever, and thanks to a rare deal, right now you can invest in one for less — you’ll thank yourself in a month.



$90 at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Shoes





Keep your feet cozy and snug all winter long with these boots, slippers and more on sale at Amazon right now.



Nippies Nipple Cover





Nippies Skin by B-Six Adhesive Nipple Covers - Amazon

Nippies come in handy anytime you’re dealing with a low neckline or strapless number — or if you’re trying to ensure a smoother, more conservative look. Score 30% off these reusable pasties, available in five shades to seamlessly match your skin.



$23 at Amazon

Pink Queen Knit Pullover Sweater Top and Wide-Leg Pants Sweatsuit





In our testing, Amazon’s machine-washable lounge set beat out the Free People original. Choose your favorite from among more than a dozen colorways and take 15% off with the clipped coupon.



From $36 at Amazon

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings





Our favorite budget leggings are soft and comfortable — and a great alternative to the coveted Lululemon Aligns — so grab a pair for almost 50% less right now.



From $16 at Amazon

Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans





These bestselling classics are up to 40% off — plus, you’ll find additional deals on jeans, denim jackets, hoodies and more for the whole family.



$42 at Amazon

Hanky Panky Thongs, 5-Pack





Looking to update your underwear drawer? Right now, a set of three low-rise, no-VPL Hanky Panky thongs is 39% off.



$69 at Amazon

Gildan Adult Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt





Gildan Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt - Amazon

If you keep your fashion minimal or need a layer that can get dirty, a fleece sweatshirt is your best bet, especially at this price and with dozens of color options.



$12 at Amazon

Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips





Keep your hair out of the way with a chic claw clip. These ones are jumbo sized, so they’ll work for a variety of hair types and updos. Choose from a variety of colors and get eight clips at half price.



$7 at Amazon

Adidas





Shoes, apparel, accessories and more from Adidas are on sale right now at Amazon. Gear up for your next workout or pick up the stuff you need to just lounge around comfortably.



Under Armour





Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt - Amazon

Shop workout gear, athleisure, outerwear and more for the whole family and save.



Crocs





A range of the unmistakable perforated clogs are marked down for both kids and grown-ups in a few different colors and styles.



From $19 at Amazon

Calvin Klein Men's Underwear, 7-Pack





There's no such thing as too much underwear, so stock up on packs of briefs and/or boxer briefs while they're on sale.



$45 at Amazon

Gap





Classics from Gap are recently available on Amazon, and now they're on sale too. Save on everything from sweatshirts to socks for the whole family.



Best Amazon Cyber Monday fitness and health deals

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer





With cold and flu season upon us, having a reliable thermometer on hand is crucial. Take your own temp or the temp of your little ones in a snap with this no-touch gadget.



$16 at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips





Get your pearly whites, well, whiter with Crest. A box of 3D Whitestrips is 35% off right now, meaning you can save while removing years of stains for a smile that rivals a professional service.



$30 at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush





​​If your toothbrushing technique could use a brush-up, consider investing in our favorite electric toothbrush. This dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped model is matching its all-time low price.



$30 at Amazon

Bala Bangles





Bala Bangles are the chicest ankle weights you’ll find on the market — plus, they amp up any workout with resistance that makes a big difference over time. Save 20% right now.



From $44 at Amazon

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet





Tushy Classic 3.0 - Tushy

Our favorite bidet attachment is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value. If you’re looking to upgrade your bidet experience, consider the Tushy Spa, also on sale.



$75 at Amazon

Therabody Theragun Mini





If you’re seeking professional-grade relief, look no further than a Theragun percussive massager. Go for the compact yet powerful Mini or another discounted model, depending on your recovery needs.



$149 at Amazon

Crest Pro Health Advanced Multi-Protection Mouthwash, 4-Pack





Stock up on this alcohol-free mouthwash for a refreshing, minty feel. Clip the on-page coupon for maximum savings.



$12 at Amazon

Cora Menstrual Cup



