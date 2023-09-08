$258 a day in San Luis Obispo County? California hiring for these full-time state jobs

California is hiring full-time workers in San Luis Obispo County, with one position paying up to $258 per day. The state has open positions in departments including military and California Highway Patrol.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Here are five jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, that are in San Luis Obispo County. The positions were posted in the last seven days, as of Sept. 8, and additional information is linked:

Automotive technician | Permanent full-time

Work location: 101 Duncan Rd, Templeton

Department: California Highway Patrol

Salary: $4,057 to $5,135 per month

The automotive technician maintains a fleet of CHP vehicles, making mechanical and electric repairs. There is one position available.

The application closes on Sept. 20.

Environmental Scientist | Permanent full-time

Work location: Camp San Luis Obispo

Department: Military

Salary: $4,145 to $7,926 per month

The environmental scientist manages biological resources, including endangered species. One position is available.

The application closes on Sept. 20.

Food administrator | Permanent full-time

Work location: California Men’s Colony

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $6,207 to $7,772 per month

The food administrator plans, organizes and directs all food service and dietary activities in health services at California Men’s Colony. There is one position available.

The application closes on Oct. 4.

Native American spiritual leader | Permanent full-time

Work location: California Men’s Colony

Department: California Men’s Colony

Salary: $5,282 to $6,934 per month

The Native American spiritual leader directs all Native American religious services at both the east and west facilities of California Men’s Colony. There is one position available.

The application closes on Oct. 6.

Optometrist | Permanent full-time

Work location: California Men’s Colony

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $194.91 to $258.44 per day

The optometrist conducts eye examinations and diagnoses incarcerated patients at California Men’s Colony. There is one position available.

The application closes on Sept. 21.

