$25K to $600K RVs on display at the Kansas City RV Show in Bartle Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether in the market for a recreational vehicle, a motorhome, or just dreaming of one there are dozens to choose from at this weekend’s RV Show at Bartle Hall.

There’s a custom-built RV from Spacecraft that has a party deck and giant LED screen outside, and all the amenities inside including an adjustable bed, several flat screens, a home office, a big kitchen, and even a washer and dryer. It cost a Kansas City couple around $600,000.

There are 8 dealers, 100 vendors and 200 different RVs on display.

Some are more affordable than others, including a $25,000 vehicle that sleeps 4 to 8 people and has a built-in electric fireplace that doubles as a heater.

“The manufacturers have gone back to the drawing board,” said Preston Smith with Wilder RV.

“They’re giving you more bang for your buck. They’ve increased the amount of standard equipment. Making solar standard. Propane tanks. Power stab jacks. Outside kitchens. A lot of them are amenities for the customer to give them more value for their dollar.”

There are also a lot of manufacturers to talk with at the show who can customize almost any RV to your specifications.

During the show tomorrow, all the RV’s TVs will be playing the Chiefs AFC Championship game versus the Baltimore Ravens.

