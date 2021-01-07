25th amendment: Who has called on cabinet to oust President Trump?

Protestors storm the Capitol building in Washington DC (The Independent )

The unprecedented breach of the US Capitol by pro-Donald Trump rioters has led to a steadily-growing chorus among lawmakers, business leaders and media establishments for the removal of the outgoing president from power through Constitutional means.

One of the measures that is coming up frequently in social media discourse is the 25th amendment that provides procedures for removal of a president from office by the vice president and cabinet members if he is found unable to discharge powers and duties. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have tweeted in support of using the 25th amendment to oust Mr Trump from office.

“This is why the 25th amendment exists, when the president has ‘lost it.’ If Trump doesn’t resign, then [vice president] Mike Pence needs to start the process to remove [Donald Trump] ASAP,” tweeted Congressman Ted Lieu.

“Leadership in the Senate and House are misreading the situation if they simply adjourn after we accept the electoral college results. There is much anger among the members and the American public. We cannot just leave without holding Trump accountable. That will only embolden him,” said Mr Lieu in another tweet.

Democrats on the US House judiciary committee also urged the vice president to use the 25th amendment to remove Mr Trump.

“I am sending a letter with [Ted Lieu] and our colleagues on the house judiciary committee, calling on vice president Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Donald Trump from office after today’s events,” tweeted Congressman David Cicilline, who is also the chairman of the antitrust subcommittee.

In their letter, the Democrats noted that the “insurrectionists, who had been egged on by the president threatened the safety of the elected officials … and at one point even removed an American flag flying at the Capitol and replaced it with a Trump flag.”

“For the sake of our democracy, we emphatically urge you to invoke the 25th amendment and being the process of removing the president Trump from power. President Trump has shown time and again that he is unwilling to protect our democracy and carry out duties of the office,” said the letter.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump’s supporters clashed with the police outside the Capitol and stormed the building even as law enforcement tried to stop and disperse them. One of the protestors died in the incident. The storming of the Capitol led to the evacuation of the lawmakers.

“I have said repeatedly today that Donald Trump should resign immediately. If he refuses, then we must find ways to safeguard our democracy for the next 14 days and remove him from office,” said Senator Tom Carper.

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence tweeted: “I cannot fulfil my duties as a member of Congress if I do not stand up and call for the removal of Donald Trump from office to save our country. The vice president and cabinet should invoke the 25th amendment, or Congress should impeach and remove the president.”

Jay Timmons, who is the president and chief executive of the National Association of Manufacturers, also urged Mr Pence to “seriously consider working with the cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment to preserve democracy.”

“Outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favour of anarchy,” said Mr Timmons in a statement.

Republicans, including Mr Trump’s staunch critic Mitt Romney, also criticised Mr Trump.

Senator Tom Cotton said, “it’s past time for the president to accept the results of the election, quit misleading the American people, and repudiate mob violence.”

“And the senators and representatives who fanned the flames by encouraging the president and leading their supporters to believe that their objections could reverse the election results should withdraw those objections,” said Mr Cotton.

Vermont’s Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, said the fabric of “our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the president.”

“Enough is enough. President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress,” tweeted Mr Scott.

Many media organisations including Miami Herald, The Atlantic and the Washington Post have called for the removal of Mr Trump stating that he is responsible for the unrest at the US Capitol.

