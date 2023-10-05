Some 26,000 civilians and soldiers are considered missing under special circumstances in Ukraine

Some 11,000 civilians and 15,000 soldiers are considered missing “under special circumstances” in Ukraine, Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Timchenko said on Ukrainian national television on Oct. 5.

He also said that the Interior Ministry had "adopted the best practices" developed by the Reintegration Ministry, which was in charge of searching for missing persons until Oct. 1, and reported that his department had set up its own call center for relatives of the missing.

Law enforcement agencies maintain a proper register and record data for each missing person. All search efforts are coordinated with the National Police and the Main Intelligence Directorate, he said.

"As far as the Internal Affairs Ministry is concerned, we keep track of all the information and maintain a register,” Timchenko said.

“So far, about 9,000 families have received extracts from the Unified Register of Missing Persons or Missing Persons Under Special Circumstances."

As of Oct. 1, the Internal Affairs Ministry became the main body responsible for searching for Ukrainians missing under special circumstances.

The Office of the Authorized Representative for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, which, among other things, handled the exchange of bodies of deceased military personnel, was dissolved.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine's Authorized Representative for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, on Sept. 19.

