26,000 Hyundai Sedans, SUVs Recalled over Windshield That Could Detach

Photo credit: David Dewhurst Photography/Hyundai

Hyundai has announced it's recalling 26,413 2020 Sonata and Elantra sedans and 2020–2021 Santa Fe SUVs to fix a windshield problem.

Improper bonding of the windshield because of faulty clearcoat paint means that the windshield could detach in a crash.

No accidents or injuries have yet been reported as a result, and owners of affected vehicles will be notified to bring their vehicles in for the recall starting February 25.

Hyundai will recall 26,413 of its 2020 and 2021 vehicles because the windshield may be improperly attached and could come loose in a crash. A recall report filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explains that the use of "non-conforming" flow additive mixed into clearcoat paint from a supplier, Axalta, may have caused "inadequate adhesion of the front windshield to the vehicle structure." According to the report, drivers of affected Hyundais may notice wind noise or water leaking from the windshield.

The recall involves 8256 2021 Elantra, 8561 2020 and 2021 Santa Fe, and 9596 2021 Sonata vehicles assembled beginning October 29, 2020. The report states that Hyundai stopped using the "suspect nonconforming clearcoat paint" on vehicles after December 16, 2020, and that there have been no reports of accidents or injuries as a result of the windshield issue.

Hyundai will notify owners of the affected vehicles on February 25 and will remove and reinstall the windshields at no charge. In the meantime, owners can check the NHTSA recalls website to see if their vehicle is one of those being recalled.



You Might Also Like