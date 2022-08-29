26 alleged gang members indicted on RICO charges after series of celebrity home invasions
The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes.
The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
Singer Mariah Carey, ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton, Falcon’s star Calvin Ridley, Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were four of the alleged victims.
“If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you were wrong,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a news conference Monday.
Willis said the indictment centers on 16 different incidents starting in 2018.
The indictment charges several alleged members of the Drug Rich gang with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges.
Other charges include attempted murder, home invasion, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault, theft by receiving, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and more.
Willis said Drug Rich operates primarily out of DeKalb County and is a hybrid Crypts-Bloods gang.
Warrants say the gang members scouted properties possibly based on their social media presence and targeted affluent homes. The robberies first began in 2017. Prosecutors said the gang has targeted at least six homes in 2022, including that of a high-profile Instagram influencer on March 27, Carey’s Sandy Springs home on June 27 and Hampton’s home on July 1.
“Where it is kinda fun to put your things on social media and show it off, unfortunately theses gangs have become more sophisticated, more savvy in how they target victims,” Willis said. “But as they’ve gotten more savvy, so have we.”
At least 88 charges stem from a 2021 incident where eight alleged gang members broke into a home, pulled a 16-year-old girl out of a shower and threatened to harm the girl if her mother didn’t give them valuables.
Willis said that part of the evidence used against the gang were lyrics from songs they posted on social media.
Willis said the phrases “me and my crew out striking in all black,” “send me the drop, we’ll kick in the house” and “if we steal a car, we gonna take off the tag” were proof of an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.
Listed in the indictment are:
Malicek Acree
Terryion Anderson-Bobo
Talen Barnes
Deangelo Bell
Eric Braxton
Jahi Jahi Brown
Jeremy Caldwell
Averil Chestnut
Malachi Davis
Anthony Doleman
Kamauri Fullwood
Devin Fyfe
Montavious Goodwin
Robert Gunter
Quintavious Hayes
Jaylen Huff
Jeremiah Jackson
Darryl Johnson
Deshane London
Karwan Mohamed
Jude Morgan
Zyire Robinson
Azhanee Scott
Norman Thompson
Kenzel Walker