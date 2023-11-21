26 arrested during 2-day human trafficking operation in Coweta County
A two-day human trafficking operation in Coweta County has led to the arrest of more than two dozen people.
Last week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office along with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office organized a two-day human trafficking operation.
During the two days, six victims of human trafficking were rescued and moved to safety.
On Thursday, three were arrested for prostitution, seven were arrested for pandering and there were two rescues. Other charges included possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of THC, and possession of F/A during certain crimes.
Friday night, there were four rescues, three arrested for pandering, and four arrested for pimping. Other charges included possession of a Schedule IV drug and an outstanding warrant.
In total, 26 people were arrested, including 12 for prostitution, 10 for pandering and four for pimping. Three suspects are currently under investigation for human trafficking and drug charges, according to Haralson County officials.
The following include the arrests and list of charges:
Miguel Garcia- Pandering
Davian Harding- Pandering
Deontavius Pittman-Pandering, possession of ecstasy
Octavian Brown- Pandering, possession w/intent to distribute
Jose Gonzalez- Avarca - Pandering
Stephen Hovanic -Pandering
Michael Matherne -Pandering
Donald McGaha -Pandering
Victor O. Alvarez Martinez - Pimping; to be indicted on Human Trafficking
Juan Puente Pimping; to be indicted on Human Trafficking
Prince Antoine – Pimping
Phillip Floyd– Pandering
Sergio J DeArmas Alfaras– Pimping; investigating further
Christopher Allen- Pandering
