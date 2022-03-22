'26 Beaches, No Sharks' / Rainbow Cone Trucks / Kidnapper Foiled

This might be the best bit of news you hear all day.

Spring is here — and the Original Rainbow Cone ice cream trucks are coming to your neighborhood.

When you've got a hankerin' for sliced (not scooped) chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House and pistachio ice cream tucked alongside orange sherbet in a cone, cake or tub, check the Original Rainbow Cone truck finder for a rolling location near you.

Lorraine Swanson Reports: Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Trucks Ready To Roll This Summer

Drizzly. High: 50 Low: 47.



Attention, financial planners and advisors — we're now offering sponsorship opportunities for local firms interested in building their client base in Chicago. Click here to learn more.

"26 Beaches ... and no sharks." That's what Chicago is made of, according to a new marketing pitch aimed to welcome back tourists and business travelers after a long pandemic winter. (Patch)

Some neighbors are fighting a plan to fell 100-year-old trees to make way for upgrades to the Jackson Park golf course, designed by Tiger Woods. When you tree clearcutting slated to make way for the Obama Presidential Center, nearly 3,000 trees would be cut down in and around Jackson Park. (CBS2)

The rebuilding Blackhawks traded goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Minnesota Wild. The Hawks get a second-round draft pic, which could become a first-round selection if the Wild make it to the Western Conference Finals and Fleury earns at least four wins in the first two playoff rounds, Jeff Arnold reports. (Patch)

A 15-year-old girl managed to escape from a potential kidnapping after being hit several times in the head with a pole in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. A woman attacker, armed with a pole, emerged from an alley in the 7500 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard, attempted to put a white plastic bag on the teen's head and drag the girl to a car. (Patch)

Mandated mask-wearing is temporarily back in a few city public school classrooms, where coronavirus cases have spiked. Students in six classrooms at Coonley Elementary began wearing masks again after dozens of students tested positive for the virus over the last three weeks. (WGN)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Chicago Daily is brought to you in part by Recovery Centers of America, a Patch Brand Partner. April is Alcohol Awareness month — and in recognition of the effort to raise awareness around alcohol misuse, Recovery Centers of America is committed to helping you understand whether your drinking habits are healthy or problematic.

For A Good Time, Click:

Tom Misch at the Aragon Ballroom (8 p.m.)

Young Man In a Hurry, Em Spel at Golden Dagger (8 p.m.)

‘Cue The Record at FitzGerald’s (6 p.m.)

Best of Second City at Second City (8 p.m.)

St. Paul and the Broken Bones at Thalia Hall (8 p.m.)

Paul Janeway of St. Paul and The Broken Bones. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Just The Links:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Announcements:

BHHS Chicago Announces New Office at 5019 N. Clark St. in Chicago (Details)

Add your announcement

Job listings:

Full Time Physical Therapist – Oak Lawn (Details)

CDL Drivers Wanted (Details)

Sketchbook Brewing Co looking for Production Assistant (Details)

Add your job listing

Loving the Chicago Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at mark.konkol@patch.com





— Mark Konkol

About me: Mark Konkol, recipient of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting, wrote and produced the Peabody Award-winning series "Time: The Kalief Browder Story." He was a producer, writer and narrator for the "Chicagoland" docuseries on CNN and a consulting producer on the Showtime documentary "16 Shots."

This article originally appeared on the Chicago Patch