50 best last-minute Christmas gifts for chefs, home cooks, and foodies

Shop the best gifts for chefs of all skillsets in-store and online at Target, Amazon and more.

If you're shopping for the chef in your life this holiday season, you'll probably want to add to their kitchen arsenal. Not only will they love a new tool to tinker with, but it's also a little self-serving since you'll probably get to be the taste tester!

From kitchen essentials to fun food gadgets, we compiled a list of the best gifts for cooks and foodies alike. As the shopping window narrows, lots of these options are also available for in-store shopping or buy online, pick-up in store so you won't be left in the lurch!

1. An apron worthy of their culinary prowess

Hedley & Bennett has apron collabs with Rifle Paper Co., National Parks, The Beatles and more!

We’ve worn an apron or two in our test kitchen here at Reviewed and our top pick in best aprons just so happens to be the Hedley & Bennett Crossback Apron. During testing, we found the apron comfortable and lightweight, which is a bonus when you’re in a warm kitchen.

At Hedley & Bennett, you’ll find a wide variety of unisex apron styles for children and adults. Along with a plethora of colors, you can also shop the collaboration collection, and with choices like the Rifle Paper Co. Herb Garden Apron for $105 or an apron designed by my personal favorite TikTok chef, Sad Papi, you’ll be sure to find something that they’ll love.

Whether your loved one is a professional chef or just likes to follow them on social media, Hedley & Bennett has plenty of styles to keep their clothes clean.

From $95 at Hedley & Bennett

2. A place to keep their favorite recipes

Rifle Paper Co. makes the cutest recipe tins.

Does your favorite chef like to keep it old school and keep their recipes close at hand? Help them to do so in style with the adorable Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Box. Four floral prints are available to choose from and all have a gold metallic interior with a gold framed label on the front.

Included are 24 recipe cards and twelve dividers to help keep recipes organized.

$36 at Rifle Paper Co.

3. Our favorite thermometers from Thermoworks

For measuring accurate temps, Thermoworks thermometers are the best.

Topping our list of digital thermometers are the Thermoworks Thermopop and Thermapen thermometers. Well-designed with accurate and fast readings, these digital thermometers will deliver readings quickly. We love the extra long probe that helps to keep your arms and hands safe from hot chickens and how easy it is to use due to the 360-degree rotating display.

Thermoworks thermometers make it easier to get a perfectly cooked roast for that epic holiday dinner and this year’s host will love this essential kitchen tool.

Thermopop for $21 at Thermoworks

Thermapen One for $69 at Thermoworks

4. Oven mitts that won't decrease dexterity

The Food52 Five Two Silicone Oven Mitts are comfortable and machine washable.

The Food52 Five Two Silicone Oven Mitts topped our list of best oven mitts because they’re long for extra forearm coverage and allow for dexterity. As someone who often burns themselves in the kitchen, I would definitely appreciate a good pair of oven mitts that wouldn’t limit my movements. These silicone oven mitts from Food52 have an ultra-soft interior—and they’re machine washable.

Platinum-grade silicone offers heat protection up to 650 degrees while still being flexible enough that you won’t have to sacrifice movement.

$40 at Food52

5. A kitchen scale for more precise measurements

The Escali kitchen scale is easy to use and stores easily.

Inexpensive and easy to use, the Escali Primo P115C Precision Kitchen Food Scale is a great gift for anyone who spends time in the kitchen. Measuring precisely is a big deal, especially when it comes to baking, and the baker in your life will appreciate the assist.

$25 at Amazon

6. A multipurpose box grater from Amazon

This microplane box grater is a great way to break down anything from vegetables to chocolate.

Bakers and chefs of all skill levels will appreciate this essential Microplane Box Grater. Dishwasher safe with a comfortable handle, this box grater includes detachable blade panels for easy cleaning. This tool gets great reviews for being easy and comfortable to use—so why not upgrade their dull cheese grater?

$44 at Amazon

7. A chef's knife for experienced chefs

The Mac chef's knife is our pick for best chef's knives for experienced chefs.

Working with dull knives is not only annoying, but it's dangerous. Show them you appreciate all the delicious meals they create with one of the best chef's knives we've tried—the Mac Knife Chef's Knife.

This knife is ultra-thin, making for precise cuts and better control, plus it's also super lightweight at just 6.8 ounces. What's cool about this knife is that it's a Japanese hybrid chef's knife made of hard Japanese steel that's been forged to be all-purpose like traditional Western chef’s knives.

$142 at Amazon

8. A cookware package from HexClad that's induction capable

HexClad Hybrid Cookware is versatile and easy to clean.

When we tested the HexClad Hybrid Cookware 13-Piece Chef's Package, we gave it high marks. Not only is this set lightweight and easy to handle for even the weakest of wrists, but it's also super easy to clean once your meal is finished. The set is induction-friendly and dishwasher-safe, making it a great pick for anyone.

$700 at HexClad

9. An iconic KitchenAid mixer

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is an iconic staple in many households.

KitchenAid is known for their accessible kitchen gadgets and appliances, but the leader of the pack, in my heart at least, is the KitchenAid Mixer. When I was gifted my mixer in classic white, I immediately knew it would be a staple in my kitchen, and seven years later that's still true. KitchenAid offers plenty of attachments that can be paired to make your mixer even more versatile.

From $430 at KitchenAid

10. A griddle for indoor grilling

The Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill + Griddle is the best electric griddle we've tested.

Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't grill outdoors... but why would you want to? With the Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill + Griddle you can take grilling indoors. From pancakes to burgers, this little griddle will keep meals covered.

$65 at Amazon

This butter spreader knife from Sur La Table

Who wouldn't want a knife for easy to spread butter curls on their toast?

Add a touch of luxury to their day with the Sur La Table Butter Spreader Knife. This little knife has a perforated blade for photo-worthy butter curls and will easily spread jams and cream cheese too!

$15 at Sur La Table

12. An egg poacher for the brunch pro

Perfectly poached eggs have never been easier!

For breakfast lovers, there's nothing quite like a poached egg and unfortunately for some of us, this is a skill that we didn't master during quarantine. The Demeyere Stainless Steel Egg Poacher & 1.5QT Skillet makes it easy to get perfectly poached eggs every time.

$50 at Food52

13. For the cheese lover

Spend a night in with the Jasper Hill Farm Cheese Club.

For cheese lovers, there's nothing like trying something new and with the Japer Hill Farm Cheese Club, you can give them that gift.The December Collection includes double-cream Sherry Gray, limited-edition Raw Goat Tomme Conundrum, and a special batch of Highlander, plus Prosciutto, Dilly Beans, and Savory Onion Confit for the perfect party platter.

$110 at Jasper Hill Farm

14. For the chocolate lover

Tell them you love them with a mini chocolate fondue set.

Please them with chocolate or cheese with the Staub Cast Iron Mini Chocolate Fondue Set this holiday season. Who doesn't love a tiny fork? This mini fondue set is made in France and has a super high heat temp so you won't worry about giving a gift that isn't up to your high standards. Maybe you'll even get invited over for a dip!

$125 at Zwilling

15. For the kitchen creative

Who wouldn't love a cake decorating kit with 177 pieces?

Any baker with artistic ability will love the 177-piece Kootek Cake Decorating Kit. The kit includes an aluminum turn table for easy swiveling and tons of accessories to help make the cake they'll inevitably make for you !

$60 at Amazon

16. Our favorite pie dish from Emile Henry

The Emile Henry 9" Pie Dish is durable as it is beautiful.

Trust me when I tell you that the Emile Henry Pie Dish is the best. Not only is it able to withstand high broiler heat, but it's also beautiful to present your finished product in. Made of quality ceramic in France, this pie dish is easy to clean and is dishwasher safe.

From $43 at Amazon

17. Adorable Meri Meri cookie cutters for small chefs

Merri Merri makes adorable winter cookie cutters.

If you're looking for a great gift for kids or the whole family, you can't go wrong with these Merri Merri Christmas Motif Cookie Cutters. With adorable fox and squirrel cookie cutters alongside other winter themes, these are the perfect addition to any tiny baker's bakeware sets this holiday season.

$14 at Maisonette

18. For the one with the best kitchen decor

Beautiful Fisheye Cermanics pinch bowls are handmade in Hudson Valley, New York.

You can always count on Food52 to have some of the most beautiful home and kitchen items. Give em' a little gold, and a place for the mise en place this holiday season with these Gold-Dipped Ceramic Pinch Bowls from Fisheye Ceramics. Pieces come in lots of beautiful colors and are handmade in Hudson Valley, New York.

From $62 at Food52

19. These stainless steel Cuisinart mixing bowls with lids

You need lids on your mixing bowls.

Bowls might seem like a boring gift, but with included lids, the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls are sure to be a hit with any food aficionado. The set includes three bowls, each with lids and you can pick from red, white or stainless steel finishes.

From $39 at Amazon

20. A silicone baking mat for cleaner baking

A non-slip silicone baking mat is a necessity to any baker.

An essential for any baker, this Non-slip Silicone Pastry Mat from Folksy Super Kitchen would a great gift for bakers of all skill levels. Not only will this silicone baking mat help make clean-up easier, but it also has measurements for rolling out dough!

$17 at Amazon

21. A cookbook that uses science

The Food Lab Cookbook has recipes foodies will love.

One of the best cookbooks we've found, cooks who love technique will love The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science. This cookbook includes impeccable recipes and teaches the reader transferrable skills throughout skill levels. This cookbook is available in multiple formats, including audio, and is said to be easy to grasp due to its accessible writing style. This cookbook has even won awards like the James Beard Award for General Cooking!

From $27 at Amazon

22. A cookbook holder made of reclaimed wood

Give them a sleek cookbook holder this Christmas.

Trying to focus on a recipe while you're cooking or baking can become messy. Make it a little easier on them with this handmade cookbook holder made of reclaimed wood. The Handmade Reclaimed Wood Cookbook Holder comes in four colors so you can even get one in their favorite color.

$189 at Pottery Barn

23. The best cutting board we’ve tested

This bamboo cutting board is renewable and sustainable.

Not only is this bamboo cutting board renewable and sustainable, but it also holds up for years on end. Great for use as a traditional cutting board or even a big ol' charcuterie board, the Totally Bamboo Kauai Bamboo Serving & Cutting Board is a great gift for anyone you've caught using those thin plastic cutting boards.

$20 at Amazon

24. A Japanese Chef's Knife for beginners

Treat them with a new Japanese chef's knife.

If your loved one is looking to get in the kitchen more often, they would probably appreciate a fancy new chef's knife. Japanese chef's knives are known for their high quality and durability. Treat them to the Kuma Professional Damascus Knife. This knife scores high marks with reviewers and for under $100, you can't lose.

From $120 at Amazon

25. For the eco-conscious chef

The Bamboozle Composter is made from eco-friendly materials.

Now, more than ever, eco-friendly materials are more common, and the Bamboozle Food Compost Bin is a perfect way to reduce your environmental impact. Food waste can get smelly, but this compost bin includes a filter so that even the stinkiest of foods won't sneak their way out. Not only is this little bin easy to clean and lightweight enough to empty outdoors easily, but it's also pretty cute too!

$40 at Amazon

26. For the one who LOVES condiments

Give the gift of spice with Fly By Jing holiday gift sets.

Made from top-quality natural ingredients, Fly By Jing Chili Crunch has gathered a cult following and their holiday gift sets make it easier to try even more of their products. The Fly By Jing Holiday Triple Threat is a great gift for the friend who's always trying new things.

From $30 at Fly By Jing

27. The Our Place Pot

The Perfect Pot from Our Place is a great addition to anyone's kitchen.

Did you know that you can buy gifts from The Knot even if you aren't shopping for a registry? This holiday season get top rated kitchen items like the Our Place Perfect Pot from The Knot and score free shipping.

Not only is this pot lightweight and easy to clean but it's also great for a variety of recipes!

$170 at The Knot

28. Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven

The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster makes air frying easy.

This AirFryer Toaster Oven from Cuisinart is sleek enough that they'll want to display it on the counter. With easy to use knobs, food comes out crispy and the oven is a breeze to clean despite not being dishwasher safe. When we tested it we loved the range we found during toasting.

$170 at Target

29. Cuisinart Hand Mixer

This Hand Mixer from Cuisinart comes with a storage attachment so you won't misplace the beaters.

When the job calls for a quick mix, the Cuisinart Hand Mixer is the perfect solution. This hand mixer even has a storage attachment to make it easy to keep your accessories close.

$80 at Amazon

30. ChefStep Joule Sous Vide

When we tested the ChefStep Joule Sous Vide we found it to be accurate and quick to heat up.

From delicious sous vide cauliflower to a perfectly cooked steak, a sous vide is a great for for kitchen pros. The Chefstep Joule Sous Vide was our favorite when we tested it and we liked that it was accurate and quick to heat up.

$250 at Breville

31. Our pick for best value pizza oven

The Ooni Koda outdoor pizza oven heats quickly to produce restaurant-style pizza.

Love pizza nights at home? You don't need to spend a fortune to have the best backyard setup. The Ooni Koda was our top choice for the best value pizza oven, and with quick heat times you can be enjoying hot pizza in no time.

$400 at Ooni

32. For the meat lover

Save on all kinds of meats with Crowd Cow's holiday sale.

There's bound to be at least one grill master in your family- this year give them the gift of quality steaks and burgers. Crowd Cow offers tons of meal and gift options that fit the bill for any price range. When we tested meat delivery services, Crowd Cow came out the winner for their range of meats and we loved that they offer a la carte or subscription services.

From $45 at Crowd Cow

33. For the campsite chef

This knife set comes with a carrying case for easy transport.

Perfect for the one who likes to eat well wherever adventure takes them, the Rakau Gourmet Knife Set comes with three knives, a cutting board and a knife sharpener.

$80 at Amazon

34. A Dutch oven for one

The Great Jones Dutch Baby dutch oven is as useful as it is nice to look at.

Perfect for smaller meals, the Dutch Baby 3.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven from Great Jones shows that great things can come in small packages. Due to its size this Dutch oven is easy to store and it comes in four fun colors that will make them want to show it off.

$80 at Great Jones

35. A casserole dish for the hot dish in your life

The Great Jones Hot Dish has convenient handles for easy transport.

This Hot Dish from Great Jones is perfect for cute kugels, cobblers or crisps of any kind and with its adorable vintage design, recipes will be sure to get best in show every time.

$75 at Great Jones

36. For the one with picky kiddos

Experiment with a triple lasagna pan this Christmas.

Whether you're looking to experiment with new recipes in your very own test kitchen or cooking for picky little ones, the Chicago Metallic Lasagna Trio Pan is a fun way to work smarter, not harder, in the kitchen.

$23 at Amazon

37. For pizza lovers

The Lodge Cast Iron Pizza Pan is great for making crispy pizzas in the oven.

This heavy duty Cast Iron Pizza Pan from Lodge heats up quickly for ultra crispy pizza straight from the oven. Pizza lovers will love loading their pizza with toppings on this durable pan.

$70 at Amazon

38. A pizza cutter fit for entertaining

Have dinner and a show with the Dreamfarm Scizza pizza scissors.

Perfect for pairing with a hot pie from the outdoor pizza oven or a cast iron cutie, the Dreamfarm Scizza makes eating pizza look even cooler.

$35 at Amazon

39. An ice cream subscription

Give something sweet this holiday season.

Imagine how awesome it would be to get a bunch of ice cream for Christmas? With an ice cream subscription from Salt & Straw you can give the gift of delicious, quality ice cream in fun seasonal flavors- plus they even make vegan ice cream! Add in our favorite OXO Ice Cream Scoop and you've got one sweet goft.

$16 at Amazon

From $85 at Salt & Straw

40. For the person who wants to know how the sausage is made

Give them a new friend for their KitchenAid mixer with a KitchenAid Meat Grinder.

If they're the type that's serious about their meat, you can't go wrong with a KitchenAid Meat Grinder Attachment. Reviews say that this attachment is great for beginners looking to process one to five pounds of meat.

$75 at Amazon

41. For the one who’s always making photo-worthy dishes

Buy That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life and up your cheese board game.

Make beautiful cheese boards for everyone occasion with That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life. Using Marissa Mullen's "Cheese By Number" technique, anyone can make a photo-worthy charcuterie board for optimal snacking. If you're feeling extra giving this holiday season you could even pair it with one of That Cheese Plate's Virtual Workshops

$28 at West Elm

42. Heat things up with this kitchen torch

The Sur La Table Kitchen Torch is great for adding finishing touches on meals and cocktails.

Whether it's torched salmon or creme brûlée for one, they'll be sure to love the excitement from cooking with this Kitchen Torch. (This product does not come with a gas cartridge).

$60 Sur La Table

43. For the one who loves leftovers

Give them some good glass with Pyrex glass storage containers.

Say goodbye to stinky, stained plastic storage containers with the Pyrex Ultimate 10-Piece Glass Storage Set. This set is perfect for packing up holiday meal leftovers.

$80 at Williams Sonoma

44. For the one with caviar dreams

Class it up with Caviar Gift Sets from Food52.

Help your loved one to indulge this holiday season with the Roe White Sturgeon Caviar Gift Set from Food52. The set comes with white sturgeon caviar that's been sustainably farmed by aquaculture in California as well as a beautiful mother of pearl caviar spoon.

From $185 at Food52

45. For the kitchen scientist

Turn anything into tiny food pearls with this fun kitchen gadget.

We can bet that the chef on your list doesn't have anything like the Spherificator Food Pearl Former. Adults and children will enjoy using this tool for fun at home desserts!

$85 at Amazon

46. A pretty salt cellar

The Pottery Barn Salt Cellar has a swivel top.

It can be easy to overlook little things when you're furnishing a kitchen and a salt cellar like this Divided Salt Cellar is a great gift for people who spend their time in the kitchen and they'll love the division for different types of salt!

$40 at Pottery Barn

47. Quality sea salt

Maldon Smoked Seal Salt is hand harvested and smoked over oak.

Spice up their salt with Maldon Smoked Sea salt. An easy way to kick up their almost perfect recipes, plus it would go well with the salt cellar you just added to your cart.

$9 at Amazon

48. For the trendy one: Butter Board Seasoning Kit

Butter them up with butter board seasonings from Uncommon Goods.

Butter boards are a recent trend that is pretty self explanatory. All you need is some butter, snacks, and seasonings of your choice for an elegant and easy party food. The Butter Board Seasoning Kit Created by Neil Edley on Uncommon Goods makes it even easier to get tasty butter boards

$36 at Uncommon Goods

49. An awesome dish rack

This dish rack has room for everything.

Doing dishes is no fun but when you have a great way to organize them afterward it can at least be less of a hassle. The Premium Racks Professional Dish Rack has space for everything so there's no need to worry about a dish avalanche later on.

$50 at Amazon

50. For the newbie: Home Chef

A spread of Thanksgiving dishes on a red table, shot from above

Maybe they love to cook but don't have it down quite yet, or maybe you just think they deserve a break! HomeChef offers fun and delicious meal kits that will get them excited to be in the kitchen trying something new.

From $8 per serving at Home Chef

