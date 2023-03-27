26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read

DETROIT – A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is permanently ceasing operations in Michigan, with most of the restaurant closings in Detroit.

The move is resulting in more than 400 job losses, including general managers, shift managers, and team members.

EYM King of Michigan, based in Irving, Texas, the franchisee that owns the restaurants, informed the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity on March 22 of the layoffs.

The closings are due to “unforeseen business circumstances” and failure to reach an agreement with Burger King Corp., according to a WARN notice sent to Michigan’s labor department.

In the letter, EYM King of Michigan stated all of the company's 26 locations will close, starting March 17 and being completed by April 15.

See the list: Walmart will close handful of stores in 8 states and DC this year

Money: Bed Bath & Beyond closing more stores and selling stock to avoid bankruptcy

The Burger King restaurant closings are in cities including Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Ecorse, Ferndale, Flint, Highland Park, Livonia, Royal Oak, Southfield, Walled Lake, Warren and Whitmore Lake.

Messages left at EYM of Michigan in Irving, Texas, were not returned, and calls to Burger King headquarters in Miami, Florida, were not answered. The Michigan website, eymking.com, appears to be not working as of Monday afternoon.

The locations closing and the number of employees at each location, according to the letter, are below:

  • Dearborn Heights: 20401 W. Warren (16)

  • Detroit: 2155 Gratiot Ave. (8)

  • Detroit: 9871 Livernois (13)

  • Detroit: 8201 Woodward Ave. (14)

  • Detroit: 18021 Kelly Rd. (20)

  • Detroit: 20200 Grand River Ave. (22)

  • Detroit: 13600 W. McNichols Rd. (22)

  • Detroit: 15500 W. Seven Mile (21)

  • Detroit: 20240 Plymouth Rd. (25)

  • Detroit: 12661 Mack Ave. (11)

  • Detroit: 9239 Gratiot Ave. (9)

  • Detroit: 17440 E. Warren (30)

  • Detroit: 16245 Livernois Ave. (14)

  • Ecorse: 3863 W. Jefferson Ave. (11)

  • Ferndale: 10336 W. 8 Mile Rd. (26)

  • Flint: 3625 South Dort Hwy. (25)

  • Flint: 3801 Clio Rd. (18)

  • Highland Park: 13324 Woodward Ave. (13)

  • Livonia: 28203 Plymouth Rd. (10)

  • Livonia: 34835 Plymouth Ave. (19)

  • Royal Oak: 31456 Woodward Ave. (17)

  • Southfield: 23660 Telegraph Rd. (19)

  • Southfield: 30711 Southfield Rd. (7)

  • Walled Lake: 1113 E. West Maple Rd. (8)

  • Warren: 2411 E. 8 Mile Rd. (13)

  • Whitmore Lake: 9774 E. M-36 (13)

Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Burger King locations closing in Michigan, Detroit area: Closures list

Recommended Stories

  • French PM offers to meet opposition, unions amid pension crisis

    French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne plans to meet with opposition leaders and trade unions in the hope of ending weeks of protests against a new pension law, her office said on Sunday. Demonstrations against the pension reform, which will raise the retirement age by two years, turned violent after the government pushed through the legislation this month without a final parliamentary vote. President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out scrapping or delaying the legislation, tasking his prime minister with finding fresh support in parliament after the government failed to find enough votes for the bill.

  • Here's Why SoFi Could Be a Big Winner in 2023 (and Beyond)

    Bank stocks are quite volatile right now, and you might not think of up-and-coming fintech SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) as one of the best ways to invest in the sector. But the reality is that SoFi's deposit base and assets set it apart from most other banks, and could provide a nice tailwind for the company as it grows -- especially now that it offers higher FDIC insurance limits than its peers.

  • Housing market in tech hubs cooling faster than other parts of US - report

    Decades-high inflation leading to interest rate hikes, weak consumer demand and the possibility of an economic slowdown have forced big tech firms such as Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc as well as banks to trim their workforce. Seattle, San Jose, Austin and Phoenix are among metros that have been affected the most as high mortgage rates, turmoil in the tech sector and unavailability of homes deter buyers, the report stated. Layoffs in the tech industry, concentrated largely in the Bay Area and Seattle have led to some buyers bowing out of their search for a home or cancelling contracts, Shelley Rocha, a Redfin manager, wrote in the report.

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Couple sues Lauren Witzke for saying birth of their surrogate twins is 'human trafficking'

    The lawsuit, filed in Texas, can be seen as a case study in the limits people have when trolling online.

  • 26 Burger King locations to shutter across Michigan: See the list

    The franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is permanently ceasing all operations in Michigan.

  • Shannon Sharpe has removed Brett Favre’s case against him to federal court, too

    On Friday, Pat McAfee exercised his prerogative to move to federal court the defamation lawsuit filed against him by Brett Favre. Earlier in the week, former Ravens and Broncos tight end (and also, like Favre, a Hall of Famer) Shannon Sharpe made the same move. Sharpe’s position is the same as McAfee’s. Because Sharpe isn’t [more]

  • People Are Sharing How Much They Get Paid For Their Jobs And, Wow, There Is So Much To Unpack

    Their salaries range from $28k a year as a dental assistant to $250k a year as a medical science liaison.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Is the gas gougers’ win streak coming to an end?

    California’s wealthy cadre of gasoline gougers were on a major, lucrative roll. That will probably now end.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want $1,200 In Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 In This 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    This stock boasts a 7% yield and trades at low earnings multiples, suggesting income generation and capital gains.

  • Target Spending $5 Billion to Deliver Better Stores, 'Affordable Joy'

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • Florida Plastic Surgeon Accused of Killing Lawyer Who Vanished on Bathroom Break

    Pinellas County Sheriff, FacebookA Florida plastic surgeon has been charged with murdering a lawyer who vanished from his office during a bathroom break last week—and who worked for a firm representing defendants in a lawsuit filed by the doctor.Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested Saturday in Tarpon Springs after police searched his home. Authorities did not say if the body of the attorney, Steve Cozzi, 41, has been found.“Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend w

  • Pat McAfee thought pre-lawsuit letters from Brett Favre’s lawyers were “fake”

    Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has sued three different people, so far, for defamation arising from comments made regarding Favre’s role in a Mississippi welfare-fund controversy. One of them thought the letters sent by Favre’s lawyers before the case was filed were a joke. “Honestly, I was like, ‘Oh, this has gotta be fake,’” [more]

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 16 Largest Grocery Chains in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 largest grocery chains in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest grocery chains in the world. The evolution of grocery stores has ensured that shopping has changed from a painful task to a joyful one, […]

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear Maine hotel's bid to limit disability bias cases

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether to curtail lawsuits accusing hotels and other places of lodging of discriminating against disabled people by not providing enough information about their accessibility on their websites in a case involving a quaint inn near the Atlantic coast of Maine. The justices took up an appeal by the Maine hotel's owner of a lower court's ruling allowing a disability rights advocate to sue the business for not complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) even though she never planned to book one of its rooms. The ADA is a landmark civil rights law that protects people with disabilities from discrimination in public accommodations, as well as areas including employment, transportation, communications and access to public programs and services.

  • Disney Begins Layoff of 7,000 Employees, Citing ‘Strategic Realignment’

    CEO Bob Iger wrote Monday he anticipates more "challenges ahead as we continue building the structures and functions that will enable us to be successful moving forward"

  • Amazon Layoffs: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

    Just ask Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), one of the largest companies in the world by market cap. Amazon has responded to these issues by attempting to reduce expenses where it can, including letting go of thousands of employees, a popular move on Wall Street these days. Let's consider the good, the bad, and the ugly of Amazon's layoffs from a business and investing perspective.