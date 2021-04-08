26 of Carrie Bradshaw's wildest and most questionable outfits on 'Sex and the City'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, was the lead on HBO's "Sex and the City."
In January 2021, former "Sex and the City" cast members shared a teaser for the show's reboot.
Carrie Bradshaw is equally known for her trendy looks as she is for her wacky ones.
When she paired an '80s prom dress with an Hermès headscarf.
Many of Carrie's stylistic decisions involve questionable headgear, but this placement of a Hermès headscarf is one of her worst.
And then, never one for minimalism, Carrie threw in a random boutonniere and an impossibly ruched dress for good measure.
When she wore a newsboy cap and a two-tone knit romper.
Though it initially appears Carrie has donned short shorts and a tube top (underneath a long jacket worthy of "The Matrix"), the centerpiece of this bizarre outfit is actually a knit romper.
When she wore a belt around her bare waist.
Even without the belt, this lime-green-and-pale-pink outfit paired with a thistle headpiece is a lot to take in. Even the show's costume designer Patricia Field later admitted this outfit was a bit of a miss.
"The show ran for six years and there were about 24 episodes a season, so that's a lot of outfits, but I only have one where I look at it and say, 'Eh,'" Field told Repeller. "She was wearing a skirt and a crop top, and I threw a belt around her ... waist."
Even when I did it I was hesitant, but I think Sarah Jessica liked it, so I went ahead and kept it on," she continued. "But when I saw it later I thought it was just obnoxious. I should have slung the belt a little lower."
When her skirt included an inexplicable tail.
From the front, Carrie's button-down-and-skirt combo is simple and chic, but when she turns around, some kind of tail is revealed.
When she basically wore a bird on her head to get married.
Carrie's first wedding look was beautiful and elegant. But then she added blue bird feathers as an accessory to the side of her head, for some reason.
Even Bradshaw later admitted the choice may have been over the top, saying, "I put a bird on my head."
When she wore a newspaper as a dress.
While this Dior dress — which actually made two separate appearances in the show — is definitely classic Carrie, that doesn't make it any less strange.
When she wore a bandeau bra to "the event of the season" in the Hamptons.
Considering the event was "a big hoedown full of cowboys and caviar," in Carrie's words, her hat is excusable. But why she decided to attend the party in a bandeau bra, long skirt, and rainbow armband is inexplicable.
When she wore this weirdly fancy hat on a casual date.
In fact, Carrie's then-boyfriend Jack Berger poked fun at the accessory.
When she wore this unfortunate bucket hat.
The outfit also included a white tank top and blue-and-purple blazer.
When she wore a tie over her slinky black dress.
The addition of the tie is simply baffling, especially considering she wore this outfit to eat dinner at home.
When she carried an umbrella when it wasn't raining.
It was a sunny day, and yet Carrie apparently insisted on bringing an umbrella to complete her look.
When she wore knee-high rainbow socks.
The socks were both loud and unnecessary.
When she layered cargo shorts over her bathing suit.
In another episode, she pairs men's board shorts with a bikini top.
When she wore a dress that resembles multiple bandanas stitched together.
Carrie's multicolor dress is confusing enough on its own — but she took it to the next level with a cowboy hat and some kind of holey shawl.
When she wore a peasant top, athletic shorts, and red heels to secretly meet up with Mr. Big.
Despite obviously leaving the house in a hurry, not even that can excuse this odd look.
When she wore this pinstripe mess.
Only Carrie could pull off this attempt at business casual.
When she couldn't have possibly worn more pearls.
You can also spot Carrie's first engagement ring hanging around her neck.
When she paired a Dior t-shirt with a massive skirt.
The individual pieces of this outfit were probably not meant to go together.
When she paired purple sunglasses with a silk headscarf.
This look would only be acceptable in a '90s music video.
When she couldn't get enough of stripes.
This monochromatic look is made even more chaotic by the flat cap on top.
When her shirt looked like it had been shredded.
Clothing slits may be trendy, but perhaps not like this.
When it must have been laundry day.
Not only did Carrie pair tie-dye leggings with a multicolor top, she topped off the look with a blue bandana and questionable earrings. However, the top was Chanel, so perhaps it isn't that bad.
When she put a cloud around her dress.
Carrie took the asymmetrical dress trend to the next level.
When, after falling into the Central Park lake with Mr. Big, Carrie appeared to don his white shirt and a Hermes belt to walk home in.
Despite barely skimming her thighs, this look is undeniably chic and sexy — though totally impractical for actually walking through the streets of New York City.
When she wore a visible lace black bra, khaki Bermuda shorts, a headscarf, and heels.
Sarah Jessica Parker was pregnant with her first child while filming this scene, so we'll give this strange outfit a pass.
When she opted for this newsboy look to walk her boyfriend's dog.
Only Carrie Bradshaw would wear a pinstripe suit with cropped pants, white heels, and a newsboy hat to do such a basic activity.
Read the original article on Insider