26 gas distribution companies in Ukraine transferred to state administration ‘after many years of illegal activities’

From now on, the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Managing Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes will control the assets, the bureau said.

It did not specify the names of the companies.

“Following a petition of the State Bureau of Investigation, the investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv transferred arrested private corporate rights of 26 regional and city operators of gas distribution systems to the National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing and Managing of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes,” the bureau said.

From now on, the state will control the supply of natural gas to consumers who are customers of these regional gas companies, it said.

“Many years of illegal activity caused damages to the state worth UAH 1.488 billion,” the bureau said, adding that a pre-trial investigation into these illegal activities is ongoing.

In June 2021, investigators from National Bureau of Investigation conducted 47 simultaneous searches, including in the buildings of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the homes of its former officials, in the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities, and in the offices of gas distribution system operators.