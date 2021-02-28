26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home

Gabrielle Olya
·11 min read
You no longer need to go into an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. Professionals with high levels of experience and training can earn just as much working from home as they would in a traditional work setting if they know the right career to choose.

FlexJobs identified the best work-from-home jobs in several fields where the salaries reach six figures. If you don’t want to deal with a daily commute but don’t want to sacrifice pay, it might be time to consider these jobs that allow you to make $100,000 or more.

Last updated: Feb. 22, 2021

Product and Project Manager Jobs

Managing a team remotely can be challenging, but if you can do it well, you can get paid handsomely. The median annual wage for management occupations is $104,240.

Product and project manager jobs are now some of the top-paying remote jobs you can get, FlexJobs found. See which job titles under this category could pay you well while you work from home.

1. Product Manager

  • Salary: $83,188, according to PayScale

Product managers determine the demand for a product a business offers and oversee the development of products to meet this demand. They also stay on top of trends that affect the demand for existing products and the need for new ones. In addition, product managers may develop pricing strategies.

Top-paid product managers can bring in $121,000 a year.

2. Project Manager, Operations

  • Salary: $71,781, according to PayScale

Project managers in the operations field oversee customer support, communicate with external and internal stakeholders and lead teams to create, test and revise project processes.

The top 10% of earners in this position can make a $109,000 salary.

3. Senior Project Manager, IT

  • Salary: $113,565, according to PayScale

Senior IT project managers must not only be masters of the technologies that they are working with but also be able to supervise junior employees. These professionals supervise technical projects to satisfy various stakeholders.

Sales and Business Development Jobs

Working in sales might not always be lucrative — the median annual salary for sales positions is $28,180. But some jobs in this field can earn you a healthy paycheck, many of which you can do from home. Here’s a look at some of your options.

1. Business Development Manager

  • Salary: $72,129, according to PayScale

Business development managers create plans to help their companies generate more revenue and improve relationships with customers or clients. The job requires working well across departments and being a motivating leader to your team.

The top 10% of business development managers can make $122,000 per year.

2. Channel Sales Manager

  • Salary: $124,220

Channel sales is the selling of services or products using a third party, like a reseller or affiliate. Managers in this role hire and work with these third parties and make sure that their company’s products are represented properly. They are also responsible for dealing with problems that arise during the sales process.

3. Senior Account Manager

  • Salary: $72,869, according to PayScale

The top earners with this title can make $111,000 a year or more. These managers act as leaders of a sales team to increase revenue, and they are responsible for solving problems the team faces. To get this role, you should be both organized and analytical.

4. Senior Sales Executive

  • Salary: $78,216, according to PayScale

To get this high-paying work-from-home job, you typically need experience in sales management and a record of success in sales. These executives work to strengthen relationships with existing clients and bring in new clients. The top 10% of senior sales executives can earn $129,000 per year.

Software Developer Jobs

Software developers create applications and systems for computers and similar devices. These jobs typically require a bachelor’s degree in computer science. The median pay for software developers across industries is $105,590 per year, and you can still make that kind of money while working at home with certain jobs.

1. Front-End Developer

  • Salary: $71,400, according to PayScale

Front-end developers are the engineers who make sure that everything you see on a website looks as it should and functions properly. This is a complex job that usually requires a bachelor’s degree in information technology, and may also require additional certifications such as the SUN, IBM, Microsoft or Oracle developer certifications.

The top 10% of front-end developers can earn $108,000 per year.

2. Java Developer

  • Salary: $73,905, according to PayScale

These developers use Java to create complex website functions. E-commerce sites usually employ this type of developer.

The top 10% highest-paid Java developers can earn $104,000, on average, per year.

3. Mobile Developer

  • Salary: $73,258, according to PayScale

If you’ve ever used an app on your smartphone or tablet, you have a mobile developer to thank for that. These app creators have a strong understanding of programming languages such as Objective-C, HTML, Java or XML, and may hold special certifications. The top 10% highest-paid mobile developers can earn a $114,000 annual salary.

Marketing Jobs

Marketers work to generate interest in a company’s product or service. Those who work at the manager level in this field earn a median salary of $132,620 per year, with those in higher positions bringing in even more. Find out more about some of those roles that also will allow you to work from home.

1. Marketing Communications Director

  • Salary: $81,074, according to PayScale

Marketing communications directors oversee the programs that market products and services to specific populations. They use analytics and data to make their decisions and have strong leadership skills to help steer their teams to meet performance goals.

The highest-earning marketing communications directors can make $134,000 per year.

2. Marketing Director

  • Salary: $86,811, according to PayScale

Marketing directors oversee the entire marketing team to ensure a company’s marketing campaigns are successful. Their job tasks include developing concepts and budgets for marketing campaigns, resolving issues that arise within their team and maintaining open communication with their company’s clients and vendors, as well as with other managers within their company.

The top 10% of earners with this title can make an average salary of $149,000.

3. Senior Product Marketing Manager

  • Salary: $123,276, according to PayScale

The primary responsibility of a senior product marketing manager is to create marketing strategies that increase brand loyalty and sales. They do this by analyzing market trends, developing pricing strategies, establishing marketing goals and evaluating product performance.

The top-earning senior product marketing managers can make $157,000 per year.

4. Vice President of Marketing

  • Salary: $145,967, according to PayScale

These VPs develop strategies to improve or maintain the market shares for the goods or services their company sells. They also oversee the various departments that provide the data that help them create these strategies. The vice president of marketing typically reports directly to the company’s CEO or COO.

The top 10% can bring in a $202,000 salary.

Computer Security Jobs

Cybersecurity is a field of employment that is growing rapidly, with a projected 28% growth rate from 2016 to 2026. To get a job in this field, you typically need a bachelor’s degree. Take a look at some of the top-paying jobs in this category that also allow you to work from home.

1. Cybersecurity Analyst

  • Salary: $98,350

These analysts implement the security measures necessary to protect an organization’s computer networks and systems. Cybersecurity analysts typically have a bachelor’s degree in a computer-related field as well as experience in a related occupation.

The highest 10% in this position can earn a $156,580 salary.

2. Privacy Officer

  • Salary: $81,189, according to PayScale

Privacy officers make sure all departments within their company follow company privacy practices, and they perform privacy-related departmental audits to ensure that this is the case. They help assess and reduce risks to privacy and respond to privacy breaches.

Top-paid privacy officers can earn $138,000 a year.

3. Security Consultant

  • Salary: $85,610, according to PayScale

Security consultants can work in various fields, usually for companies that have large digitized databases. These consultants design or improve systems that protect their institution against internal and external data theft, and come up with emergency plans for what to do in case of a data breach.

The top 10% of security consultants earn an average salary of $136,000.

Medical Jobs

The highest-paying jobs you can get are in the medical field. And now, thanks to technology, you can work in this field from the comfort of your own home.

1. Clinical Trial Manager

  • Salary: $98,120, according to PayScale

Clinical trial managers create and carry out protocols for clinical trials to meet regulations and standards. They also manage budgets and schedules for clinical trials, track and write reports on the progress of trials, develop enrollment strategies and come up with solutions for day-to-day issues.

Top earners with this job title can make $132,000 per year.

2. Medical Director

  • Salary: $223,633, according to PayScale

Medical director is the highest-paid work-from-home job on this list. These directors manage the operations of a healthcare organization. Responsibilities include developing guidelines, managing clinical staff and supervising quality assurance. Typically, you’ll need an MD or DO to do this job, according to FlexJobs.

3. Psychologist

  • Salary: $79,010

Becoming a psychologist typically requires a doctoral degree and certification. Some psychologists work in research roles, while others work directly with patients to help improve their cognitive, social or emotional behaviors. Those with a private practice can easily work from home by either having a home office or conducting sessions using a video messaging service.

The highest-paid 10% of psychologists can earn $129,250.

Computer & IT Jobs

Employment in the computer and IT fields is growing rapidly, with a particular demand for employees with knowledge of cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data, and information security. The median pay for jobs in these fields is $86,320. Here are some work-from-home options that pay well.

1. Cloud Architect

  • Salary: $121,566, according to PayScale

Cloud architects design, manage and monitor cloud computing strategies for companies. If you want to be a cloud architect, you should have experience with networking, programming languages, operating systems and cloud security, according to FlexJobs.

2. Senior Solutions Architect

  • Salary: $132,769, according to PayScale

Solutions architects turn business objectives and requirements into products and services that meet these needs. Senior solutions architects typically oversee developers and junior architects. They must be skilled with computer software such as Microsoft applications, JavaScript and SFDC.

Top-tier earners can command a salary of $167,000.

3. Technical Support Manager

  • Salary: $77,229, according to PayScale

These managers resolve customer issues, identify problems and come up with improvements for technical support processes. They also oversee a company’s technical support team.

The top 10% of tech support managers earn an average salary of $119,000.

Engineering Jobs

Engineering is an in-demand profession, specifically in the areas of rebuilding infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas extraction, and robotics. The median wage for engineers and related jobs is $80,170. If you’re interested in this job category and working from home, keep reading.

1. Research Engineer

  • Salary: $118,370 per year

Research engineers invent and design innovative approaches to technology and find new uses for existing technology. This fast-growing occupation typically requires a master’s degree.

2. Senior Systems Engineer

  • Salary: $103,784, according to PayScale

Senior systems engineers are in charge of the planning, design and implementation of system engineering projects. They are proficient in Windows/Linux servers and usually also have a special area of expertise such as storage, virtualization or large-scale platforms.

Top earners can make $142,000 annually.

3. Software Engineer

  • Salary: $105,590

These engineers develop applications or systems for computers and similar devices. Software engineers typically have a bachelor’s degree in computer science as well as strong computer programming skills.

All salary information is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics unless otherwise indicated.

