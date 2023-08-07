26 horses killed in barn fire at riding school in Georgia

More than two dozen horses were killed Sunday at a riding school in Georgia after a barn caught on fire with the animals inside, fire officials said.

The Forsyth County Fire Department was dispatched to Blue Springs Farm, about 50 miles north of Atlanta, around 6 a.m. to a report of smoke in the area, which was upgraded to a structure fire as firefighters were en route, the fire department said.

When firefighters arrived, "the fire was well advanced, and it was determined that the fire had been burning for a prolonged time before being discovered by the first 911 callers,” the fire department said.

Fire officials said 26 horses at the facility were killed, and the barn was lost.

Cause of fire under investigation

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Forsyth County Fire investigators will be investigating, the fire department said.

Blue Springs Farm is a family owned facility offering horseback riding lessons and training in western pleasure, reining, hunter under saddle, showmanship, trail, horsemanship, hunter/jumper and equitation, according to its website. It has been operating since 2002.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blue Springs Farm: 26 horses killed in Georgia barn fire