26 horses killed in Georgia barn fire

A massive fire killed 26 horses and destroyed the barn where they were stalled at a farm in Georgia on Sunday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze early Sunday morning at Blue Springs Farm, a family-owned facility about 50 miles north of Atlanta. No civilians or firefighters were harmed in the fire, officials said.

By the time crews arrived at the scene around 6 a.m., the blaze was already "well advanced, and it was determined that the fire had been burning for a prolonged time before being discovered by the first 911 callers," the Forsyth County Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters were able to suppress the blaze from outside, officials said, but "interior operations were not possible" because the structure in its entirety was engulfed in flames.

/ Credit: Blue Springs Farm / Facebook

All horses boarded at the farm were killed in the fire, and the barn itself was also "a total loss," fire officials said. An image of the barn that Blue Springs Farm posted to its Facebook account later on Sunday showed the structure completely charred and visibly unstable, with at least one exterior wall caving in toward the center.

"Even in the grief and suffering, God reminds us that his promises are new every morning," Blue Springs Farm wrote in one of several Facebook posts on Sunday. "We are blown away by everyone's generosity and support."

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support Blue Springs Farm had raised more than $29,000 of its $30,000 goal as of Monday morning.

"We do not have words because we are in shock of this devastating loss. As we grieve our loss, we recognize what it is going to take to get back on our feet," reads the campaign's description, echoing a similar statement that the farm shared on Facebook to thank people for their donations.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by Forsyth County Fire, although the department said a full investigation could not yet be launched because the remaining structure was still too unsafe to enter after the fire had been put out.

Story continues

Blue Springs Farm offers lessons and competitive training as well as room and board for up to 32 horses in an on-site barn, according to its website.

CBS News contacted Blue Springs Farm for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Boygenius performs for Saturday Sessions milestone

Alaska home collapses into raging river as melting glacier causes flood

Woman arrested in alleged plot to kill Ukraine's Zelenskyy