Millennials Are Sharing Their Best Money Hacks And Everyone, Even Boomers, Should Be Taking Notes
As an elder millennial, I grew up hearing a lot of pretty standard boomer advice when it came to work and money. Things like "pound the pavement to find a job" and "avoid debt at all costs." But the world has changed a lot since Boomers learned these things, so millennials have had to adapt and figure out our own updated money tips and tricks.
Recently, we've shared millennial money tips on everything from managing debt and career advice to all the mistakes and money lessons we've learned the hard way. And in response, millennials in the BuzzFeed Community shared even more great work and money tips that they live by. Here's what they had to say:
1.Work on building your credit score as early as possible. It's so much easier to get credit when you already have a positive credit history.
If you don't have a credit score yet, building your credit can be intimidating and confusing. Here are 11 things you should know, plus practical ways to start actually building up your scores.
2.Some employers offer tuition reimbursement as a benefit, or will help you pay off student loans. Take advantage of these benefits to cut your student debt.
"I got a job in a call center for a large insurance company at 19. They paid up to $5,000 a year toward school at the time. I stretched out my education over a few more years than the traditional four years but saved so much money."
3.If the interest rate on your savings account is lower than the rate of inflation (which trust me, it most likely is), your savings will be worth less over time. Investing can give you a chance to beat inflation and come out ahead.
Want to start investing but you're not sure how? We like these beginner-friendly resources for learning more and these easy-to-use apps.
4.Sometimes money can feel a little abstract. Putting the cost of an item into more practical terms can help you decide if it's something you really want to spend your cash on.
"Do the number amount method. If you bought a top for $20, you have to wear it at least 20 times to get the value for the top. Same with any other item of clothing. Get your dollar a day worth in your clothes."
"I do a similar thing with 'how long do I have to work for this.' If an item is let’s say $20, that means I have to work for it for little under an hour. It often puts things into perspective."
5.Get educated about personal finance — even the things you think you understand. The financial system is complicated and full of tricky little nuances. You don't want to have to learn all your money lessons the hard way.
6.This might seem old-school, but it's actually a great idea to balance your checkbook yourself.
"Don't rely on your bank to balance your checkbook. Balance it yourself, and only use your online banking tool as a means to double check for errors. You never know what's pending and for how long, so you may think you have more money than you do."
7.Always, always, always negotiate your starting salary. All your future raises will be based on this number, so don't just accept whatever you're offered.
Negotiating for higher pay can feel awkward, especially if you don't have a lot of experience doing it. That's why we asked people who've successfully negotiated a raise to share how they did it. From keeping a "brag file" to researching salaries, these tips are gold.
8.If your employer offers to match your 401(k) contributions, it can really pay off to take advantage if you can.
"A 401(k) match is HUGE. It’s free money. If your employer offers a 5% match, that is the same as getting an instant 5% raise. You just have to take it in the form of retirement savings and contribute the same percentage out of your paycheck. But it’s still free money. Don’t leave free money on the table!"
"I just want to add that if for some reason you can't afford the full percentage to get the match (I've been there as a single mom) just put ANYTHING toward it that you can spare. There were years I put 1% or 2% in. After a few years, I squeaked it up to the full 6% match, but I'm glad I did 1% at the beginning. I needed that money to buy diapers, and it was a good use. Now I can do the full percentage and then some. If you can't hit 5% without hurting, that's OK; just work toward it as you get raises or other costs go down!"
BTW, if you don't have a 401(k), you don't have to wait until you get offered this benefit to start working on your nest egg. Check out these tips for saving for retirement without a 401(k).
9.Unlike when our boomer parents were starting their careers, it doesn't make sense to be unwaveringly loyal to a company any more. Instead, look for the role that will pay you the most and offer the best benefits.
10.Asking for a higher credit limit can help you boost your credit score, as long as you keep your credit use low and make payments on time.
"Here’s a tip I wish I learned in my early 20s. Any and every time you get a raise at work, notify your credit card companies. Usually if you’ve paid on time and have a relatively low balance, they’ll increase your credit limit. Don’t use it!
Larger credit limits lower your credit usage, which will increase your credit score super fast. Especially as you pay off debt over time. I’m 29 and have an 805 credit score now, so it was easy to get approved to buy my house with a super-low interest rate."
11.If your job doesn't value you, it might not be a great place for you to grow in your career. Look for a place that fosters your growth and will help you get to where you want to be.
12.Seek out personal finance books and podcasts from a millennial or Gen-Z point of view. They're much more likely to be in tune with your actual financial situation.
"I did not get my life together until my early 30s when I pulled myself out of $10,000 in credit card debt. Reading Bad With Money by Gaby Dunn changed my financial life. I HIGHLY recommend it to anyone who is about to start college to avoid the financial pitfalls of your 20s.
Another piece of advice is do not let your parents manage your finances once you are in your 20s. Just don't."
"Also everyone, ladies especially: Listen to Farnoosh Torabi’s So Money podcast. Half-hour episodes giving long-term finance advice. It has really changed my relationship with money. I learned a while ago that unfortunately the school system doesn’t take the time to teach financial literacy, but living in the 21st century, we have all the tools at our disposal for self-teaching."
Looking for more? We really like these personal finance books, and these personal finance podcasts are great for learning about money while you get ready for your day.
13.If your bank is charging you all kinds of fees, look for one that won't. Credit unions and online banks both tend to charge less fees for holding on to your cash.
14.Even if you don't meet every single requirement, you should still apply for that exciting job. You can still be a great candidate if you have a good chunk of the qualifications they're looking for.
"I used to only apply for jobs if I matched or exceeded the qualifications. In my most recent job search, I applied for higher-level roles just to see what would happen. Of course there were rejections, but I got some surprising calls back. I start my first director role on Tuesday at a company I’m so excited about! Just remember the worst you’ll hear is 'no,' and you don’t have to be the first one to say it."
15.If you don't mind waiting to go to college, you might be able to get a better financial aid package when you're 24 and can claim yourself as independent on your FAFSA. Plus, not everyone is ready to jump straight from high school into college.
16.Treat your credit card like a debit card as much as possible. When you pay it off in full every month, it helps you build your credit score, and you can rack up some pretty sweet benefits too. Hello travel points and cash back!
"Get a credit card with points or cash rewards and never ever leave a balance. I have never seen a credit card bill; I go into the app every few days and pay the entire balance. Takes a few seconds. This makes my credit score awesome and also gives me a few free dollars every month. Do not ever use your credit card to finance anything. Pay it off every day if you need to. Definitely check it every day. And you'll see pending charges instantly in the app."
17.Contrary to popular belief, community college can be a really positive experience. You can get your general ed classes out of the way for SOOOOOOO much cheaper, and class sizes are likely much smaller than in a university lecture hall.
18.Dividing your paychecks between multiple accounts might sound complicated, but it can actually be a pretty seamless budgeting method.
"I was always good with looking after my money once I started working but learned a whole lot more once I moved out. I have four bank accounts: two savings with one that I tucked away so I wouldn't spend it and another as easy access for a rainy day, one checking for bills that I transfer money to every time I'm paid (I have all my bills planned out), and another checking as my main account. After transferring, it's easy to figure out how much I have to play with. Also, I split my bills so that I'm not totally broke after rent."
19.Avoiding auto debt as much as possible can really help you save toward other big life goals.
Other ways to save on your car include using apps like GasBuddy that can help you find lower prices at the pump. And if you're driving a lot less than you used to, look into pay-per-mile car insurance to reduce your auto insurance premiums.
20.It can be really hard to say no to your friends, but resisting financial peer pressure can really pay off.
"If you find saving difficult because your friends keep pressuring you to come out to this bar or that restaurant, learn how to say no to them, or find new friends. Staying home because you want to save money may seem uncool when you’re younger, but trust me, being in your 30s and having no money and a ton of debt because of bad decision making and too much partying is way more uncool."
"I second this. However, don’t refuse a good time because you don’t have the funds. Oftentimes, I would go out with friends and just have a Coke or water and tip the bartender a buck or two if I had it. Most times my sodas were free because I looked like the designated driver."
21.It is OK and honestly necessary to set boundaries with work and prioritize your life and loved ones.
22.Depending on your industry, you may find there's a lot less stigma attached to "job hopping" these days. Plus, your salary will grow much faster if you change jobs every few years.
"Don’t listen to what anyone says about not being a job hopper; that’s only true up to a point. You’ll make more money if you switch companies every three to four years because you’ll usually be able to negotiate a higher salary with a new company than whatever raise you negotiate with your current company. And no, this doesn’t look bad on a résumé. Whoever is hiring you likely has done the same."
23.Don't be shy about asking for a raise, but it's also important to understand the processes around raises and promotions at your company. Sometimes, you might fare better by looking for new opportunities.
24.Ask for help filling out your FAFSA if you're unsure about it.
"Get tips on filling out your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)! No one helped me, and I qualified for ZERO public assistance even though my parents were at the poverty line. Now I'm stuck with these private loans that can't be forgiven or consolidated."
There may be someone at your school, like a counselor or financial aid staff, who can help with the FAFSA. You can also get help by calling the Department of Education's helpline at 1-800-433-3243 or by clicking the "live help" button when you're filling out the FAFSA online.
25.A cash advance from your credit card might seem like a good idea, but the fees and higher interest will really cost you. It's generally best to only take this option in a true emergency.
26.And finally, don't sign that lease, credit card agreement, mortgage, etc. until you're absolutely 1,000% sure you understand it.
"Never ever sign a financial document if you do not feel you can explain the basic concept(s) of it out loud to another person. We all think we get it, but until you can give a quick rundown to another person, you may be overestimating your understanding."
