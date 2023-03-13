26 named in 210-count indictment, 25 arrested, Gwinnett County police says

Gwinnett County police announced Friday that a year-long investigation resulted in a 210-count indictment against 26 defendants.

Court officials said the 210-count indictment includes violations of the RICO Act, violations of the gang act, malice murder, felony murder, multiple counts of armed robbery, multiple counts of hijacking a motor vehicle, multiple counts of aggravated assault, terrorist threats, various firearms offenses and more.

Police added that the acts of racketeering mentioned in the indictment spanned across the metro Atlanta area and jurisdictions as far as Carroll County.

According to authorities, in August 2021, multiple shooting cases occurred along Boggs Road in Duluth. Investigators discovered that these cases were related to ongoing violence between the “Blitxtz” and the “56 Gang.”

On Aug. 29, 2021, police said “56 Gang” members shot and killed 18-year-old Jeremiah Pretto of Duluth.

While authorities were investigating Pretto’s murder, they discovered several violent crimes were linked to the “56 Gang.” Such crimes included multiple armed robberies, carjackings and aggravated assaults.

Investigators said in December 2021, the case turned into a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations investigation against the “56 Gang,” as authorities began charging numerous members with what police said were even more violent cases.

Authorities added that at the same time, investigators discovered that “56 Gang” was working with the “Drug RIxh” gang. As a result, several cases where members of both gangs were committing criminal gang activity have been charged.

On Jan. 25, 2023, police said 22-year-old Ladavion Smith, aka Chicago, of Lawrenceville and 18-year-old Cameron Hamilton, aka XG, of Clarkston, the top two leaders of “56 Gang” were indicted by a Gwinnett County Grand Jury.

At the same time, police said 24-year-old Dalemonte Neshawn Stilley, aka Drug Rixh Hect, of Stone Mountain, and 27-year-old Zaion Sharif Martinez, aka Drug Rixh Peso, of Stone Mountain, two of the highest ranking and founding members of “Drug Rixh were also indicted by the same grand jury.

Investigators said 22 additional members of both gangs were indicted on RICO charges.

According to the police, 25 out of 26 defendants have been arrested and the last outstanding defendant, 22-year-old Khari Kelley, aka RX Yano, of Decatur, has an active felony warrant about this case. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Kelley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

