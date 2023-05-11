26-year-old bat wielding woman who assaulted at least 4 on Northwest Side charged with felony battery

A 26-year-old woman was charged Thursday with four counts of aggravated battery after she was allegedly caught on video beating a mother with a baseball bat in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The victim was pushing her child in a stroller when Denise Solorzano approached her with a bat and began swinging as the mother tried to ward off the attack, Chicago police said.

Throughout Tuesday, at least three other similar attacks were tied to Solorzano, of the 4900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

She was charged with four counts of felony aggravated battery-use of a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault while operating a motor vehicle.

Two of the attacks occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in 4500 block of North Mozart Avenue where she battered a 27-year-old and 31-year-old woman with a bat. Moments later, Solorzano battered another woman with a bat in the 3000 block of West Cullom Avenue.

She also was connected to two other Sunday attacks of attacks of woman, ages 19 and 33, in the 4200 block of North Richmond Street.

Solorzano was scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Thursday.