26-year-old charged with murder in death of 1-year-old Waukee child

A 26-year-old Waukee woman was arrested Friday on charges related to the death of a 1-year-old child in August.

Yemissi N. Keto was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in a death. She was taken into custody Friday afternoon by the Waukee Police Department, according to a news release.

The 1-year-old was found unresponsive when Waukee police and fire departments responded around 10 a.m. to a call about an “unknown problem” on Aug. 31 in a townhome development in the 200 block of N.W. Greenwood Place.

Attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful. On Sept. 1, Waukee Police Department, in consultation with the Dallas County Attorney’s Office, determined the case was a homicide.

Court documents have yet to publish online and more information was not immediately available.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at PBarraza@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

