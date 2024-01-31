26-year-old ejected, killed in semi crash on eastbound I-94 early Wednesday

Traffic on eastbound I-94 was reduced to one lane for nearly 12 hours following a fatal crash early Wednesday morning near West Columbia Avenue.

BATTLE CREEK — A 26-year-old New York man died early Wednesday morning after losing control of his semi and crashing on eastbound I-94 near West Columbia Avenue.

Battle Creek police responded to the crash shortly after 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the department. Prior to the crash, a driver had contacted Calhoun County dispatchers, reporting the semi had passed them at a high rate of speed.

Authorities determined the 26-year-old lost control of the truck while driving on eastbound I-94, hit the guardrail before exit 92, hit an overhanging exit sign and came to a rest against the overpass.

The man was ejected from the truck during the crash, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic on eastbound I-94 was reduced to one lane immediately following the crash. The Michigan State Police reported all lanes had reopened as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Battle Creek Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance and the Michigan State Police assisted Battle Creek police at the crash scene.

