26-year-old fleeing from armed attacker is struck by vehicle and dies, Arizona cops say

A 26-year-old man was running from an armed attacker when he was struck by a vehicle and died in Arizona, police said.

Martin Anaya was stabbed on a city bus by a 28-year-old man at about 7:35 p.m. Oct. 1, the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.

Anaya fled from the bus and was chased by the man, police said. As he was running away, he was struck by a vehicle, according to the release.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 46-year-old driver fled and was later arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal collision, police said.

Police said the man accused of chasing Anaya was also shot. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released. He was arrested on multiple charges including armed robbery and murder, according to police.

Man pours lighter fluid on store clerk and sets him on fire, California cops say

Woman stole from nail supply store then came back to retrieve her phone, CA cops say

19-year-old woke up ‘angry’ and fatally shot sleeping mom and dog, Louisiana cops say