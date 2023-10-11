26-year-old was killed by her estranged husband in 2017, cops say. He’s been arrested

Years after a 26-year-old woman was killed, her estranged husband is in custody, authorities in Oklahoma said.

Elizabeth Rodriguez was sitting in a car outside of a Tulsa home when she was fatally shot June 22, 2017, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Her estranged husband, Jose Gomez-Baca, was “quickly identified” as the suspect and charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

Police said he had “surprised his wife as she arrived in a car with her family” and shot her, the Tulsa World reported.

Rodriguez was in the car with her mom and brother as they pulled up to her home, KTUL reported.

“I was in my bedroom asleep and my brother went in there and woke me up and told me our sister is outside dying,” her brother, Gilberto Rodriguez, told the TV station in 2017. “I got up and said how, what happened to her and he said he shot her.”

He recalled running outside and found her “all shot up,” according to KTUL. “She was already gone.”

Sometime after she was killed, Gomez-Baca fled to Mexico, police said.

On June 27, he was arrested in Tecomán, Colima, according to an Oct. 11 Facebook from Tulsa police. He has been extradited to the U.S. and is being held at the Tulsa County Jail without bond.

Gomez-Baca had reported his wife missing before her death, according to the Tulsa World. She had been seeking separation from her husband.

The couple’s two kids were inside the home during the ambush, KJRH reported. They were not hurt.

