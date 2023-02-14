26-year-old man arrested in Broomfield shooting death

Feb. 13—Broomfield police have arrested a man in relation to a shooting death Friday evening in Broomfield.

Jeremiah Bateman, 26, has been arrested and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center on one charge of manslaughter, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 3100 block of West 134th Circle just before 6 p.m. Friday, the release stated. When police arrived, they found a man dead inside the home.

The coroner for Broomfield and Adams counties will determine the cause of death and identify the name and age of the victim.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the community, and they are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.