26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies at Lawrence home

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a home in north-central Lawrence, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department.

Officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the home where they found the man and the mortally injured woman, according to police. The woman died at the scene.

The man and the woman knew each other, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

The investigation into the woman’s death continues.