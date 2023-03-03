26-year-old man charged with sex trafficking, exploiting 2 missing 16-year-old girls

A Cincinnati man was charged with sex trafficking and exploiting two missing teenage girls after they were recovered from his home.

>> TRENDING: Man indicted on 7 counts, including murder, assault, for deadly shooting in Dayton

Payton Jamar Brown, 26, initially met one of the two 16-year-old girls on the dating app 3Fun, WCPO reported, sourcing Colerain Township Police investigators.

Brown and the teenager, from Evansville, went to Kings Island, after which she failed to return home. Instead, she went to Indianapolis, then Chicago, later ending up at Brown’s home in Colerain Township.

The two began a relationship, which later became contemptuous as she gave someone “five pounds of Brown’s marijuana after he cheated on her,” WCPO stated.

Brown later asked if she would go on sexual encounters with men to “make up” for the loss in marijuana and its monetary value, WCPO reported, referencing an affidavit from law enforcement. She agreed and progressed to have sexual relations with at least 45 men for money. Brown instigated and enabled the practice by posting her photos on websites, advertising intercourse.

The man later housed a second 16-year-old girl, who was identified as the Evansville teen’s friend. She was reported missing from Greenwood, Indiana.

Brown was found and arrested after investigators received a report in October 2022 from the Safe Harbor Human Trafficking Coordinator at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court, WCPO said. The coordinator referenced potential victims, specifically two missing children.

He was later arrested after failing to appear in federal court Wednesday for the incident. He was ordered to remain in custody until his trial date.

“If convicted, Brown would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in prison for sex trafficking,” WCPO reported. “Sexually exploiting children could result in 15 to 30 years in prison.”

Brown has had two previous convictions for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also arrested for trafficking drugs in 2020.