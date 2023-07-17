26-year-old man critically injured after Saturday shooting on Crouse Street in Akron

Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a 26-year-old male critically injured on the 800 block of Crouse Street, according to an Akron Police Department press release.

The man was found by law enforcement at 5:50 a.m. in a white car on the tree lawn of a residence with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

He was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officers found an 18-year-old male close to the scene. Police said he was inside the car when an unknown suspect fired at the vehicle, hitting the victim.

Shell casings and other evidence were collected at the scene. The incident remains under investigation as law enforcement determines what happened.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO to 274637.

