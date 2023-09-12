A 26-year-old man is dead after shooting in Alabama. Police seek help in solving crime
One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday in Phenix City, according to Phenix City Police
Police have identified the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Darrell Hunter Jr.
Police say they responded to the 1300 block of 17th Avenue in Phenix City around noon Tuesday. Police say the victim was deceased upon arrival.
Phenix City police are asking the public for any information they may have regarding the incident. Those with information can call the Phenix City Police Department at (334)298-0611 and ask to speak to investigations.