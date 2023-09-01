26-year-old man’s death two months ago in Kansas City now ruled a homicide: Police

The death of a 26-year-old man two months ago in Kansas City has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiners’ office, a police spokeswoman said Friday.

The victim was identified as Tyler D. Ashley, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

On July 1, officers responded to investigate a reported shooting in the 5300 block of Westridge Road in the Fairway Hills neighborhood on Kansas City’s East Side, Gonzalez said.

Arriving officers found Ashley inside a home. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The medical examiner’s office ruled Ashley’s death a homicide.

A suspect has been identified but it was not known if the person was in custody, Gonzalez said.

Ashley grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Central High School, according to an obituary.

The killing is among the 134 homicides reported in Kansas City so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 114 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded. As of Friday, Kansas City remained just slightly behind pace of the deadliest year in its history.