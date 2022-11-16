26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died Wednesday morning, Ryan said.

An autopsy determined that the cause of death was gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide, Ryan said.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Ryan’s office are investigating.

Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

