26-year-old man dies after he was found shot in vehicle on Western Hills Viaduct

The 26-year-old man who was found shot on the Western Hills Viaduct has been identified.

Aaditya Adlakha was shot on Nov. 9 and died on Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

On Thursday, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said officers found a man shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a wall on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct.

ShotSpotter reported there was gunfire in the area around 6:20 a.m., police said.

Drivers passing by called 911 to report a vehicle had bullet holes in it with a person inside who had been shot, Cunningham said.

Adlakha was transported to UC Medical Center where he was in critical condition for several days. He was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made since the shooting was reported.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

