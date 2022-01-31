26-year-old man dies in Saturday night shooting in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood

A 26-year-old man found shot late Saturday night on 12th Street Southwest in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood died early Sunday morning.

The man, whose name was not released Monday pending an autopsy and notification of next of kin, was shot about 11:40 p.m. Saturday while he was standing on a porch at a home in the 2100 block of 12th Street, Akron police said.

Police were called to the scene, in a residential area east of Kenmore-Garfield High School, for a report of a shooting. Police said they recovered shell casings and other evidence at the site.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries at 12:11 a.m. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office planned to do an autopsy Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made and detectives were actively working to locate the suspect or suspects involved, Akron police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man, 26, dies after being shot in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood