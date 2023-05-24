26-year-old man drowns while swimming at Taughannock Falls

Law enforcement officials say a 26-year-old man who was swimming with three other young people at the base of Taughannock Falls drowned Tuesday afternoon.

Tompkins County 911 dispatched Ithaca-based New York State Police at approximately 4:34 p.m. to the park in the Town of Ulysses.

Investigators learned four people between the ages of 16 and 26 who were from the Syracuse area had entered a marked “No Swimming” section at the base of Taughannock Falls.

After entering the area, troopers said, they began having trouble staying above the water.

According to officials, 26-year-old Leo M. Nolasco-Cruz slipped beneath the surface and did not reappear. His body was later recovered from the water.

For subscribers: How understaffed is NY health care? State still digging out after 47K COVID job losses

State: NYC universities should shelter migrants this summer, two congressmen say

High school: Corning's DiNardo, Ithaca's Blakeslee earn All-America recognition in girls lacrosse

State police said a 19-year-old boy was transported from the scene by LifeNet to Upstate University Hospital for hypothermia and water ingestion. He is listed in stable condition.

In addition to Ithaca-based troopers, members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Underwater Recovery Team responded to the scene.

Other agencies involved included the Trumansburg Fire Department and Ambulance, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Tompkins County fire coordinator.

Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Syracuse area man, 26, drowns at base of Taughannock Falls