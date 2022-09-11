26-year-old man found dead after fight in Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man whose body was discovered in a Port St. Lucie home the morning after a fight.

The deceased, who hasn’t been identified, was involved in a “physical altercation” at the house Friday night with people he knew, according to a statement from Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. John Dellacroce. Those involved called 911 the next morning when they found him unresponsive.

Port St. Lucie Police responded to the house, on the 300 block of Southwest De Gouvea Terrace between Southwest Bayshore Boulevard and Southwest Burlington Street, about 9:15 a.m. Saturday. The St. Lucie County Fire District also responded and pronounced the man dead.

It’s unclear whether the deceased was a resident of the home.

Police say there’s no threat to the community, as they’ve identified the people involved in the fight.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined, and no charges have been filed.

Additional details were unavailable as of Sunday morning, Dellacroce told TCPalm.

