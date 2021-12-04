26-year-old in mental health crisis shot and injured by state trooper

Dec. 4—A state trooper shot and injured a Walpole man early Saturday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, someone called police for help with a young man described as suicidal.

A Walpole police officer and a New Hampshire State Police officer went to a remote wooded property on 800 County Road, where they found Jacob Gasbarro, 26.

After a few minutes, according to the Attorney General's Office, the state police officer shot and wounded Gasbarro during what was described as a "brief confrontation."

Gasbarro was wounded and is hospitalized for his injuries.

The Walpole police officer did not fire his gun. Neither he nor the state police officer was injured.

Neither officer's names will be released until after they are formally interviewed by the state Attorney General's Office, which is expected within the next week

The Attorney General's Office and the state police are investigating the shooting.

Neither officer was wearing a body camera, according to the Attorney General's Office. The New Hampshire State Police had been expected to be equipped with body cameras this fall, after the Executive Council approved a $3.4 million contract in August.

Geoffrey W.R. Ward, Senior Assistant Attorney General, said state police are not yet wearing the cameras.

The Attorney General will investigate to determine if the state trooper's use of force was justified under the law. The Cheshire County Attorney's office will decide whether to charge the trooper.

This is the third time the state has investigated a police shooting in New Hampshire in 2021.

On March 31, six state troopers on the SWAT team shot and killed Jeffrey Ely, 40, in Claremont. The Attorney General's Office determined Ely had been shooting at people from his car during a mental health crisis, before barricading himself in a building and shooting at the officers. The Attorney General's Office decided not to charge the state troopers in Ely's killing.

On June 14 in Pittsfield, police from Henniker, Pittsfield and Concord, working together as part of a regional SWAT team, shot and killed Anthony Hannon, 52. In June, the Attorney General's Office said Hannon had been shooting at police as they tried to get him out of his home, after police had been called for a "domestic disturbance."

In 2020, the state investigated five police killings, and another incident where state police used a Taser on a man. The Attorney General's Office found the use of force was justified in all cases. Prosecutors did not charge any of the officers criminally.