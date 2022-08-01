26-year-old Pensacola man accused of shooting acquaintance to death stands trial this week

Just nine days before Christmas in 2020, 32-year-old Kewhaw Thompson was shot and killed. His alleged killer has remained behind bars for 19 months waiting for his day in court.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged now-26-year-old Charlie Richardson with second-degree murder for allegedly killing Thompson on Dec. 16, 2020, after the two began fighting over a gun.

A witness told deputies that Thompson "pulled up at the residence with his girlfriend, and when getting out of the car, (Richardson) had a gun and shot at" Thompson.

"(Thompson) then came into the house with 'Charlie' following him," the arrest report notes. "They then started fighting over the gun, and another shot went off in the bedroom."

According to multiple witnesses, a gunshot was heard in the back bedroom of the home on Concordia Boulevard where Thompson was killed before Richardson allegedly left the room. Once Richardson left, two witnesses said they saw Thompson unresponsive in a pool blood.

Deputies found Thompson in the bedroom of the residence "face down unresponsive with an apparent gunshot to his chest area." EMS pronounced Thompson dead at the scene.

Richardson has remained in Escambia County Jail since Dec. 17, 2020 without bond.

Jury selection in Richardson's trial began Monday. The trial is expected to start this week.

