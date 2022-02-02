26-year-old Pikesville man fatally shot in Westminster late Monday night, Maryland State Police say

A 26-year-old Baltimore County man was shot and killed late Monday night in Westminster and a search is underway to find a suspect, police said.

Maryland State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Kevin Lamont King of Pikesville was killed. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Just before 11:15 p.m. Monday, state police said, officers from the Westminster Police Department were sent to the 100 block of S. Center St. for a shooting.

Police said King was found on the ground in front of the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The state police homicide unit was requested to respond and take the lead on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001. Callers may remain anonymous.