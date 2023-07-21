26-year-old pretending to be high schooler is charged with sex crimes, Nebraska cops say

About seven years after graduating from high school, a man pretended to be 17 and went back, according to authorities in Nebraska.

Now, the 26-year-old has been arrested on three felony charges, including two counts of sexual assault, use of an electronic device, and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

The Lincoln Police Department began an investigation into Zachary Scheich on June 1 after receiving a report from Lincoln Public Schools, according to a July 20 news release. The district said it learned someone might be impersonating a student under the name of Zak Hess.

School records show Hess, reporting to be 17, had enrolled at Northwest High School for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the release. He then transferred to Southeast High School for the spring semester.

But Hess was actually Scheich, who graduated from Lincoln Public Schools in 2015, police said. He is 5’4”, 120 pounds and “appears to have blended in with other students.”

“Continuing investigation led to the discovery of multiple contacts with juvenile students by Scheich under the false name of Hess,” authorities said. He was arrested on July 20.

The victims are females who talked with the man via phone or through computers, KETV reported.

In a media statement and in letters to families, Lincoln Public Schools said the district is reviewing its enrollment process and cooperating with the police investigation.

“Investigators with our Special Victims Unit are in the process of interviewing additional potential victims to determine the scope of this case,” police said. “We are asking anyone who has had interactions with Scheich or may be a victim to come forward.”

If you have additional information, call police at 402-441-6000.

