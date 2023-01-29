26-year-old shot by attackers while unloading groceries with his wife, Texas cops say

A man was shot and critically wounded by a group of people approaching him and his wife as they unloaded groceries at their home, Texas authorities said.

The couple were unloading their car in San Antonio around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, when several people approached them with handguns, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release.

The attackers tried to force the couple into their apartment, police said, but the husband did not cooperate. The attackers shot him once in the side and fled the scene, according to the release.

The 26-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officers said. His wife was not injured.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault. No suspects have been publicly identified.

