Police are investigating Stockton's 41st homicide after a young man was shot and killed on Pershing Avenue Tuesday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting at an apartment complex near the corner of Pershing and Brookside Road, according to police.

A 26-year-old man had been shot and died at the scene, police said.

His name was Eric Radford III, according to Christy Patterson, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner.

Whether the shooting occurred in one of the apartment complex's several buildings or elsewhere on the property "is still being investigated," Officer David Scott, a police spokesman, said.

Police released no information about suspects or potential motives in the shooting.

Radford's death came just four days after another fatal shooting in east Stockton, under investigation by the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 26-year-old shot and killed in north Stockton: police