26-year-old snowmachiner dies in collision on Big Lake ice road

Feb. 26—A 26-year-old Wasilla man died Sunday when his snowmachine collided with a parked truck on the Big Lake ice road, Alaska State Troopers said.

David Nose was near the Burkeshore Marina in Big Lake around 5:35 p.m. when he struck the pickup, troopers said. Medics attempted lifesaving measures but Nose died at the scene, troopers said.

Nose was not wearing a helmet, and high speed was believed to be a factor in the collision, troopers said.

His next of kin was notified of his death and troopers said Nose's body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.