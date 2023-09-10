26-year-old suspect shot by Phoenix police following ride-share car robbery

A 26-year-old man is dead after Phoenix police said he pointed his gun at a "number of officers" who then fired at him.

The Phoenix Police Department received reports of an aggravated assault near 8500 West Indian School Road on Saturday. Officers learned that a ride-share employee was robbed of his car at gunpoint.

Patrol officers gathered information from the victim and learned that the car had GPS tracking capabilities and the car was found near 8700 West Glendale Avenue in Glendale, Phoenix police said.

Officers were able to identify a house in the neighborhood that the suspect was seen going into, police said. Officers then positioned themselves surrounding the home and confirmed with a woman leaving the home that the suspect was inside, police said.

According to a Phoenix Police Department statement, negotiations continued until the man came out and walked to the driveway. As officers were giving commands, he took out a handgun and pointed it at a number of officers, police said. Three Phoenix officers fired their duty weapons at the suspect, police said.

Officers noticed a strong odor of gas coming from the house, so they put on gas masks and cleared the home making the scene safe for medical personnel to respond, police said. Fire personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

The Glendale Police Department responded and took over this investigation, while the Phoenix Police Department conducted a separate administrative investigation.

Phoenix police did not identify the 26-year-old deceased man.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot by Phoenix police following ride-share car robbery