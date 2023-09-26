A 26-year-old tech CEO was found dead with signs of blunt-force trauma, police say. Her company says the circumstances around her death are 'deeply distressing.'

Pava LaPere. EcoMap Technologies

A young Maryland tech CEO has been found dead with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said.

Pava LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies, was discovered dead in an apartment on Monday.

LaPere's Baltimore-based tech company called the circumstances surrounding her death "deeply distressing."

A young Maryland tech CEO who recently made it on the Forbes 30 under 30 list has been found dead at an apartment complex with what police described as signs of blunt-force trauma.

The Baltimore Police Department said that 26-year-old Pava LaPere, the founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies, was discovered dead in an apartment in the Mount Vernon neighborhood by officers on Monday at around 11:35 a.m.

The department said in a news release that authorities found LaPere's body while responding to a call for service at the apartment complex. Police said that a missing persons call was made about LaPere shortly before her body was found.

"Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over this investigation," the Baltimore Police Department said.

Authorities would not provide Insider with details on who reported LaPere missing.

LaPere's Baltimore-based tech company announced her death in a statement on Tuesday, saying it was an "unimaginable tragedy" and that the circumstances surrounding LaPere's death were "deeply distressing."

EcoMap Technologies said LaPere was "not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader."

"Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do," the company added.

The incident comes months after a disturbing murder case involving a tech CEO in San Francisco.

In April, CashApp founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco, and police charged Nima Momeni, an acquaintance whose sister Lee dated, with murder. Momeni has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to face trial.

Prosecutors in San Francisco claim that Momeni and Lee were together in the early morning hours of April 4 in Momeni's BMW, before Momeni fatally stabbed Lee. The killing happened after an argument about Momeni's sister, according to CBS.

