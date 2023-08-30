26-year-old woman arrested for stabbing man at Red Top Motel, police say

Aug. 29—A 26-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man during an argument Saturday morning at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley.

Savanna Timbey was booked into the Spokane County Jail on second-degree assault, second-degree identity theft and making false or misleading statements to law enforcement charges, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Deputies responded at about 8:30 a.m. next door to the motel for a man who was bleeding, the release said. Deputies found a man covered in blood stumbling out of the bushes near the motel, 7217 E. Trent Ave.

The man, 29-year-old Justen Billings, was reportedly stabbed by Timbey in one of the motel rooms, according to the release. Billings sustained what appeared to be deep lacerations from broken glass during the incident.

Billings was taken to the hospital. Once released, he was booked into jail for a misdemeanor warrant for second-degree criminal trespass and a new gross misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance that police believed was fentanyl, the release said.

Timbey initially lied about her name, police said. Timbey and Billings were released from jail on their own recognizance.

The stabbing is the latest violent incident at the motel.

Michael R. Perry, 48, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 63-year-old John Trendowicz on June 10 at the motel. Perry is set for trial Sept. 11.

Joshua Seth, 32, was sentenced last month to 19 1/2 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting a woman in the head last year at the motel before fleeing from police.