A 26-year-old woman was fatally shot early Sunday after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight that happened in the parking lot of a Highland Park strip club, police said.

Michigan State Police said the fight happened at about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Playground After Dark strip club, 16549 Woodward Ave. One or more individuals fired shots and the woman was struck in the crossfire and killed, police said.

Playground After Dark was closed Sunday afternoon and no one answered a reporter's knock at the door or returned a phone message seeking comment.

The identity of the woman was not immediately released. State police said they have no suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587) or the Michigan State Police tip line at 855-MICH-TIP (642-4847).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 26-year-old woman fatally shot outside Highland Park strip club