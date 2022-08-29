26-year-old woman found dead in Bradenton hotel room, Manatee sheriff says. Man arrested

A Bradenton man has confessed to killing a 26-year-old woman who was found dead in a local hotel room on Sunday, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

Steven Cozens, 24, is charged with second-degree murder.

Law enforcement was called to Americas Best Value Inn at 607 67th Street Circle East, in Bradenton just after 1 p.m. Sunday, the news release said. The caller reported a woman found unresponsive in a hotel room.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead and wrapped up in a bed sheet. The victim had several traumatic injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Homicide detectives identified Cozens as a person of interest. He was located and confessed to killing the woman to deputies, the agency said.

Cozens is in custody at the Manatee County Jail, where he is held without bail.

No other details were immediately available.