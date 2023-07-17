26-year-old woman shot in neck, in critical condition, Hickory police say

A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the neck Sunday, Hickory police said.

READ: Police: 18-year-old dies after 3 shot in Hickory; upgraded to murder investigation

Officers went to the 800 block of First Street Southeast after someone called 911 about a woman who was shot.

The police found the shooting victim, Daquesha Walton, who was inside an apartment.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VIDEO: Arrest made after deadly shooting at Hickory apartments