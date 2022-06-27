The 26% return this week takes Codexis' (NASDAQ:CDXS) shareholders five-year gains to 110%

Some Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 42% over the last three months. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 110% in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Codexis isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Codexis can boast revenue growth at a rate of 17% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 16% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Codexis worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Codexis shareholders are down 49% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 16%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Codexis better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Codexis you should be aware of.

