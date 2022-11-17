26-year sentence in death of New Albany father

Nov. 16—FLOYD COUNTY — At least a dozen loved ones of New Albany father Dajour Drones filed into Floyd Superior Court 3 on Wednesday afternoon to affirm the life of the 25-year-old mattered.

That's the message his sister, Sheryle Wilson, gave in a powerful victim's impact statement during a sentencing hearing for a man charged in Drones' death.

Cortlen Berry, 21, took a plea deal in the case in which he was initially charged with felony murder, felony burglary and felony robbery.

He pleaded guilty to the burglary charge, in exchange for a 26-year sentence with the Indiana Department of Correction, where he's ordered to serve 23 years behind bars and three years on supervised probation.

Five people faced murder charges in Drones' death, which police say occurred during a violent home break-in at 1316 Beechwood Ave. in New Albany on Sept. 1.

"You will get to spend less time in prison than Dajour was on this earth," Wilson said. "We will never forgive you for that. Dajour's life mattered."

When asked by Judge Larry Blanton if he had anything to say to the people there for Drones in the courtroom, including the victim's young daughter, Berry didn't offer an apology and declined to speak.

Demetrius L. Roberts, Zakarion Peters, Hannah Cushing, Berry and an unnamed juvenile are charged in the man's death.

Peters, Cushing, Berry and the unnamed juvenile were arrested the middle of September. Demetrius L. Roberts, the fifth suspect, was arrested last week.

Cushing, 22, also took a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to 20 years at the Indiana Department of Correction on Oct. 20. She pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and is expected to serve 17.5 years behind bars and the rest of the time on probation.

After the hearing, Wilson said her brother was her protector, an amazing father and a person with goals and dreams "and now he doesn't get to do anything."

She and other loved ones wore T-shirts and buttons with Drones' face to keep his memory alive. They have been advocating for justice in this case since the beginning.

Story continues

"I hurt most of all for my niece because she was a daddy's girl, and she doesn't know where he is and why he isn't coming back," Wilson said.

Drones' aunt, Christal Crady, said she's thankful for the work of the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office on the case and would like to see Indiana law require defendants to serve their full prison sentences behind bars.

"(Dajour) was fun, he loved to make people laugh, he loved his family, he was there for all of us," Crady said. "He was funny, he loved to be outdoors, he loved to do things, he loved adventure."

Crady also said more than one person should be permitted to give a victim impact statement in court.

"The judge apologized to us as we were walking out the door. They only allow one person, an immediate family member, to give an impact statement," Crady said. "I don't think that was right, they should've allowed more impact statements. This impacted more than just immediate family members and no one was allowed to speak for his daughter. (Wilson) got to speak for me, and I didn't get to address the court myself and let (the judge) know what I felt."

Judge Blanton outlined Berry's long criminal history, and said at the time of Drones' death that Berry had warrants out in Clark County, along with Shelby and Jefferson counties in Kentucky.

When it comes to repeat offenders and people with existing warrants, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said prosecutors can advocate for high or no bond for defendants, but it's up to the courts in each area to decide how they proceed.

Lane and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon addressed news media after the sentencing.

"Ultimately the decision is up to them," Lane said. "We can only recommend, so those other courts, I'll leave them to decide (why) they chose those routes. I think here we did what we did, we held him responsible for what he did here, we will continue to hold violent offenders responsible."

Lane said it's rare to get two plea deals so quickly in a murder case.

In the probable cause affidavit about the case New Albany Police Department Sgt. Carrie East wrote she was called to a homicide investigation on Beechwood Avenue around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 1. When she arrived she observed the victim was dead at the rear of the residence with a gunshot wound to his chest.

East wrote in the affidavit that a witness said she and the victim were lying in bed when three to four men with black masks on their faces burst into the room. The witness said she was led to another room and could hear Drones being beaten.

Then, she said she heard one gunshot, followed by several other gunshots that weren't from the same caliber gun from which she heard the first shot.

NAPD said Drones died from a single gunshot to his chest.

Judge Blanton ended the hearing with a message to Berry.

"Good luck to you, sir," he said.